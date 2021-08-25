'It was Special': Blue Jays' Kevin Smith Reflects on Emotional First Week in Big Leagues

Smith recorded his first MLB hit on August 18. Now he's focused on doing whatever he can to stay in The Show, including playing a new position.

Kevin Smith was brushing his teeth when his cellphone showed a missed call from Buffalo Bisons manager Casey Candaele.

Smith was in his hotel room in Syracuse, N.Y., with some teammates—his Triple A game had just been rained out—and he called Candaele back.

“[Candaele] goes, ‘Well, stop brushing your teeth. You’re going to the big leagues,” Smith said. “And everyone went crazy.”

He immediately group-Facetimed his parents, Lisa and Dan, and girlfriend, Taelor, to share the good news.

"I just called to tell them the news and I think they were sleeping," Smith said. "So they got up and were all excited and screaming and started booking flights and doing all the crazy travel stuff."

A promotion to the big leagues prompted a cascade of emotions for Smith. At 25-years-old, the 2017 fourth-round pick battled through some turbulent minor league seasons to get to the top. In 2019, he batted just .206 with a .666 OPS in 116 Double A games.

But Smith trusted the process—“all in due time” is one of his mantras—and things worked out. After losing the 2020 minor league season to COVID-19, Smith had a red-hot Triple A season before his call-up. He hit .286/.371/.576 with 19 homers in 82 games with the Bisons, practically begging Toronto to call him up.

Smith joined the Blue Jays on August 18 in Washington, D.C. When he first glanced at his jersey—the powder blue with ‘Blue Jays’ across the front and his last name just above No. 66 on the back—the reality of the moment really sunk in.

“I wasn't full-on crying, but I definitely teared up,” Smith said. “I don't cry much. I'm a really mellow guy and I just go about the business.

“But just seeing that jersey and everything, all the memories that came back on what it took to get there. It was special.”

Smith’s major league debut in Washington didn’t go as planned – he struck out in an eighth inning pinch-hit appearance against Nationals’ Andrés Machado – but he got his first start two days later at Rogers Centre. That went a lot better.

In the third inning, Smith jumped on the first pitch from Detroit Tigers starter Tyler Alexander and hit a soft grounder towards first base. Statcast estimated the ball had only a 9% chance of being a base hit, but it snuck under the glove of the diving first baseman for a single.

While his dad hugged his mom and jumped for joy, the Toronto crowd gave Smith a standing ovation. Everyone was cheering for the rookie’s first hit, but, given his parents’ personal sacrifices, like traveling to every game and sending him to a good college, Smith was happy Lisa and Dan got to witness his big moment.

“It was incredible to see my parents so proud,” Smith said. “We’ve been waiting for that moment for so long."

His first hit was unforgettable, but the goal is to stay with the Blue Jays long-term. His positional versatility played a role in getting him to the big leagues. Now, Smith’s counting on it to keep him here.

“I’m trying to get comfortable at as many positions as I can just to make it easier on the team and the guys,” Smith said. “Wherever they need me they can put me.”

Smith has experience playing third base, shortstop, second base and even left field. He’s already a steady defender, yet before Tuesday’s game against the White Sox, Smith spent nearly 30 minutes with fielding coach Luis Rivera working on an entirely new position—first base.

"I love having guys like that," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said of Smith's versatility. "And the one thing about Kevin Smith, he earned his way here. It's good to see him because he's got tools to be a really good big league player for a long time."

With some recent Blue Jays injuries–utility man Cavan Biggio is dealing with a UCL sprain that will keep him out for weeks–there’s an avenue for Smith to see increased playing time. It’ll be a challenge to learn a new position, no doubt, but Smith has a good routine for staying inspired.

A quick gander through Smith’s Instagram profile reveals snippets of quotes from inspirational reading material—Smith says his family often recommends “bits and pieces” for him look at. Smith mentioned ‘The Alchemist’—a tale of a young boy on a prophetic journey—as one of his favorite reads.

He says these inspirational books help him “stay neutral” during the ups and downs of a baseball season. He’ll need a strong mindset to get things going, as he’s batted just 1-for-10 for a Blue Jays team that needs him to contribute while he's here.

Some rookies get promoted in the midst of long, painful rebuilds and have time to gradually adjust to life in The Show. Not Smith. He joined a Blue Jays club fighting to reach October baseball.

“I'm trying to be the best that I can this year and try to help them get a playoff push,” Smith said. “Obviously we want to win the East. We want to make it to a World Series.

“We want to bring a championship here and I think there's a lot of guys in that locker room that want to do the same thing, so it's going be exciting. I don't have any personal goals, I just want to be the best that I can be wherever they put me, wherever they need me, and go from there.”