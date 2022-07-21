Michael Conforto Still Makes Sense for the Blue Jays

It's no secret the Blue Jays have a righty-heavy lineup.

With Cavan Biggio, Bradley Zimmer, and Raimel Tapia as the only lefty options on the 26-man roster, a southpaw complement has long been atop the areas of improvement for an otherwise elite batting order.

So, when MLB agent Scott Boras hinted that the Jays called on his free agent client Michael Conforto after the 2022 MLB Draft, the interest makes sense. Beyond the natural fit for a left-handed slugger, the unique situation and cost of Conforto could make him the perfect late-season add for Toronto's lineup.

“They’re all in the United States except one,” Boras told NY Post's Jon Heyman, on the teams interested in Conforto.

Conforto's Fit

Ignore the injury recovery and price point (we'll get to those later), Conforto the player is an obvious fit for the Blue Jays, and that's why the organization had initial interest in him this past offseason.

Over the past three seasons, Conforto's 134 wRC+ against right-handed pitching is the 15th-best among all MLB outfielders—above Kyle Schwarber, Bryan Reynolds, and Teoscar Hernández. Though he struggled mightily against lefties last season, Conforto still posted a .243/.348/.444 slash against RHP, hitting 13 of his 14 HR against the righty platoon.

Even with Tapia's improved play of late, righties Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer, and Hernández still make up the bulk of outfield playing time for Toronto. With over 140 career games at each outfield position and about average play at both corner spots, Conforto could spell all three of Toronto's starters—like Tapia does currently, with a higher upside bat.

With roster expansion slated for September, adding Conforto now (while still recovering from surgery) wouldn't necessarily bump Tapia and/or Zimmer off the roster, either. The Jays could continue to use Tapia across the outfield at times and Zimmer off the bench while rotating Conforto through the outfield and DH spots, shielding him from southpaws.

Conforto's Cost & Risk

Conforto is such an obvious fit for Toronto and it's late July. Why is he still a free agent?

Conforto remains unsigned because he suffered a shoulder injury during the lockout and had what was initially deemed season-ending surgery in April. Boras later revoked the "season-ending" tag, though, suggesting the outfielder could return late this season. But with a qualifying offer (meaning draft pick compensation) attached to Conforto until this year's draft, he has yet to latch on with a team.

There's little clarity on Conforto's actual recovery timeline, and shoulder injuries, in general, are often tough to immediately return from for hitters. He still may not return from the surgery, so the risk with signing Conforto is obvious, but it's that same risk that makes him such an enticing and available option for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have clear needs ahead of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, with rotation insulation and bullpen depth top the list. A left-handed complement to the lineup may still be a need, but it's not the priority given the state of Toronto's pitching. Adding a player like Conforto by spending just money and opportunity adds that lefty bat without expunging resources that would otherwise be dedicated to the SP and RP needs via trade.

The Blue Jays, like any team signing Conforto, could ink a low-risk, one-year deal for the remainder of the season, and see if he can recover and rehab fast enough to reach the majors by the end of the season or the playoffs. There's recent precedent for this kind of move, with the Dodgers signing Cole Hamels late last year to a one-year, $1 million deal, hoping he'd return down the stretch (he didn't).

But, like Los Angeles' move for Hamels last year, the Blue Jays wouldn't be heavily reliant on Conforto's return. They already have a solid lineup, with Tapia and Biggio providing the left-handed bats when needed. Conforto would be a September call-up luxury, the last piece for a team with eyes on contention while trade resources were dedicated to the biggest needs. And if Conforto doesn't return, it was still worth the risk.