Blue Jays Odds Update: Gausman Leads Cy Young Race, Toronto 2nd In World Series Odds

Through 30 games, the Blue Jays remain in second in 2022 World Series odds.

Trailing only the Dodgers (+400), Toronto is tied with the Mets and Yankees at +750 to win the title this season, per SI Sportsbook. The Blue Jays' odds imply an 11.76% chance at a World Series victory for Toronto in 2022.

Sitting at 17-13 and third in the American League East, the Jays are a narrow second in divisional odds (+138), behind the Yankees and Rays. Alongside Toronto's status atop team odds, the roster is littered with players expected to succeed in individual awards.

The entirety of Toronto's Opening Day rotation is listed on SI Sportsbook's American League Cy Young odds leaderboard, but Kevin Gausman has quickly climbed to the top of the list.

Gausman sits at +600 (14.29% implied chance to win), tied with Astros starter Justin Verlander. Gausman's 2.2 fWAR currently leads American League starters in the stat by 1.0 WAR and he leads all qualified AL hurlers in FIP, innings pitched, walk rate, and home run rate.

Toronto's free-agent signing is joined atop the odds board by Alek Manoah, whose +1000 odds slate him just behind Gerrit Cole and Shohei Ohtani. Toronto's other starters Jose Berrios (+7000), Yusei Kikuchi (+25,000), and Hyun Jin Ryu (+50,000) also rank within the top 46 AL pitchers.

Through 30 games, Blye Jays closer Jordan Romano is third on ESPN's Cy Young predictor (just ahead of Manoah) but is not listed on Cy Young odds as of now. He leads all of baseball in saves posting a 1.35 ERA closing out Blue Jays games.

Guerrero Still Chasing MVP

Current American League MVP Award odds predict a similar outcome to the 2021 race, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. narrowly behind Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

Though Ohtani has a .684 OPS at the plate, his strength on the mound and established health keep him ahead of Guerrero. Toronto's first baseman is just behind the pace of his strong 2021 season 30 games into the 2022 season. After finishing second in AL MVP voting last season and not receiving a first-place vote, Guerrero has a .882 OPS and 38 homer pace this year.

As in Cy Young voting, the Jays have plenty of players down the odds board for AL MVP, with George Springer (+4500) and Bo Bichette (+5500) falling just outside the top 10.

The other listed Blue Jay MVP candidates areTeoscar Hernández (+15,000) and Matt Chapman (+20,000). Despite leading Cy Young odds, Gausman is not listed on current AL MVP odds.