What's Left for the Blue Jays This Offseason?

The Blue Jays' offseason puzzle became clearer this week. A few key pieces fell into place with the signings of Kevin Kiermaier and Chris Bassitt, but Toronto's offseason isn't over yet.

The acquisition of Bassitt, a reliable mid-rotation presence, checks off Toronto's biggest off-season need, insulating the Blue Jays from another tough José Berríos season, pushing others into depth roles, and providing a needed stabilizing force for the offense to go to work.

With that mandatory rotation addition out of the way, the Jays' options now open up a bit. They can work around the peripheries, adding the right bat fit, bringing in a less certain bullpen piece, or making another sizeable splash. With most of the roster heavy lifting already in place, the Jays have four potential next moves and decisions to make:

To Trade Or Not To Trade (A Catcher)

The next choice Toronto needs to make is whether or not it's trading a catcher. General Manager Ross Atkins and the Jays have been stating all offseason they're more than willing to keep all three of Danny Jansen, Gabriel Moreno, and Alejandro Kirk, if the right deal doesn't present itself. While that seems like classic public posturing, they may not need to move one after all.

The Jays have already managed to add a mid-rotation starter and centerfielder without moving a catcher, meaning one more outfield signing and there wouldn't really be any natural MLB roster holes worth trading away guaranteed catching depth to fill.

Sure, Toronto could swap Moreno for one of the Diamondback's young outfielders. Or they could sign a lefty corner guy, instead, keeping the former top prospect. That decision—or more accurately, that cost evaluation—will dictate what moves the Jays will make in the free agent market. Some catching-needy teams have recently made their own moves, but I outlined a few weeks ago some potential swaps for each catching option that make sense

The Other Outfielder

With Teoscar Hernández out and Kiermaier in, the Blue Jays' outfield will already look different next year. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Kiermaier, and Springer (with a dose of Whit Merrifield) seem like a fine outfield on paper. But, considering all three spent significant time on the injured list last year, plus the lost offensive punch of Hernández, there's room for another bat-oriented add.

Though Kiermaier is technically a left-handed bat, he doesn't fully fill that "different approach" the Jays have been talking about adding for some time. Free agents like Michael Conforto, Andrew Benintendi, Joey Gallo, and Michael Brantley do. All four would bring that LF/DH bat with a high OBP that would pair perfectly with the current outfield mix. The Jays talked with agent Scott Boras about Conforto last season, and earlier this offseason, and have a well-documented history of trying for Brantley.

Rotation Insurance

The Jays promised at least one starting pitching signing, and delivered it with Bassitt. But there's a case for another. Right now some combination of Yusei Kikuchi, Mitch White, a half-season of rehabbing Hyun Jin Ryu, or prospects to dream on are slated for Toronto's fifth starter role. There's enough upside that someone could step up there, but there's plenty of risk—maybe too much.

Given the state of the starting pitching market, it's unlikely the Jays trade for a depth starter. But, there are still plenty of interesting names that won't run up the receipt to raise the floor on that fifth starter role. The Jays scouted Drew Smyly at the deadline last year, and his 3.96 ERA as an SP/RP over the last three years positions him to fill a Striplingesque swingman role perfectly. Per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Jays also have interest in veteran starter Johnny Cueto, and in a similar mold, a dice roll on 38-year-old Cole Hamels could finalize the rotation.

A Final Bullpen Piece

The acquisition of Erik Swanson brought some needed upside to the back of Toronto's bullpen, but you can never have enough swing-and-miss. What Toronto's 'pen doesn't lack is depth, so more significant bullpen moves would likely be paired with a subtraction, in the form of a trade.

There's been some banter around a trade for twice former Jay Liam Hendriks, but there are some lower cost arms still on the open market. Veteran lefty Will Smith had a tough start to the season last year, but some time in the Astros' pitching machine and repertoire changes helped him finish strong with a 2.66 FIP after the deadline. Other RP fits include Andrew Chafin, Taylor Rogers, Michael Fulmer, Alex Reyes, or a David Phelps reunion.