How Should Blue Jays Use Biggio in 2023?

With the offseason additions of Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier, and Daulton Varsho, the Blue Jays have a healthy influx of new rotation players.

The roster is a lot deeper, making utility guy Cavan Biggio a man without a clear role on Toronto’s bench. The 27-year-old is coming off two difficult seasons at the dish (.673 OPS from 2021–2022) and is no longer a fit for bona fide starter status. So, how does he fit into the Blue Jays' plans for 2023?

Offensively, Biggio has unique gifts. His on-base talents are well-known, and he’s always possessed excellent control of the strike zone. Unfortunately, Biggio’s knack for getting on base is dragged down by a propensity to swing and miss. That’s always been his pitfall. Like Matt Chapman, for example, Biggio is selective and has extra-base pop, but he also tends to whiff a ton (career 26.9 K%).

The addition of Belt makes Biggio’s playing time tricky. Belt, who owns a career .814 OPS, is a better hitter than Biggio and will snatch plenty of reps against right-handed pitching. The Blue Jays told Belt they expect him to take most of his reps as the designated hitter. This would allow one of Toronto’s catchers to rest every now and then. If there’s a lefty on the mound, for example, Belt would sit and Alejandro Kirk could DH while Danny Jansen catches.

Biggio was never going to get serious at-bats versus lefties this year. And with Belt now hogging platoon reps and Kiermaier starting in center against righties, there’s even less opportunity for Biggio. That said, he can still be useful to the Blue Jays batting order.

In a perfect world, Biggio could be used as a late-game pinch hitter, entering the game versus a reliever as manager John Schneider plays his best matchups. Anecdotally, it makes sense for Biggio to step in off the bench and get on base – he’s a flyball hitter with a great eye. The numbers say otherwise, though, as Biggio is just 1-for-17 in his career as a pinch hitter (though he has worked four walks, earning him a .273 OBP). On top of that, Biggio doesn’t hit fastballs especially well (.210 BA in 2022), which gives fireballing relievers an advantage to attack his hands when he steps in cold off the bench.

Biggio will still get reps as a pinch-hitter, regardless of the numbers. He’s also obvious injury insurance for Whit Merrifield and Santiago Espinal. In fact, Biggio’s greatest value might now be his defensive versatility. Second base is a logjam for Toronto, with Merrifield and Espinal taking up most of the reps. Biggio will make starts at second, but his outfield utility will be more important, especially since Belt will steal his reps as the backup first baseman behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Outs Above Average (OAA) was sweet on Biggio’s defense last season. His total defense was worth 8 OAA in 2022, way better than his dreadful -7 OAA in 2021. The poor 2021 score had a lot to do with his reps at third base, a position he was clearly uncomfortable playing. So, in 2022, Biggio looked much more comfortable at second (6 OAA) and held his own during minimal outfield stints (1 OAA).

In 2023, Biggio could slide into left or right field when either Varsho, Kiermaier, or George Springer needs a break. While Varsho strikes me as a guy who can play a full 162, Springer and Kiermaier will require a degree of load management. When those two guys are off, Biggio and Merrifield step up as corner outfield candidates, and Espinal will handle second base.

For Biggio, this upcoming season will be about seizing opportunities when they arise. Right now, he’s a conventional bench piece, capable of pinch-hitting, pinch-running, or stepping in to play quality defense.

But his 2023 season won’t have a stable trajectory. If the roster is healthy, he’ll start the year on the bench with a start here and there. If things go awry, he’ll be there to fill the gaps – the Blue Jays need a guy like that. World Series teams have that kind of depth, and if Toronto considers itself to be one, Biggio will need to deliver when he gets his chances.