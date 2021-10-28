3 Blue Jays Named AL Gold Glove Finalists

The Toronto Blue Jays began the year with defensive question marks, but, over time, molded themselves into a solid fielding team.

Three 2021 Blue Jays have been honored for their success in the field, as Marcus Semien, José Berríos, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were named Rawlings American League Gold Glove Award finalists, on Thursday.

Berríos, who grew up a shortstop, was named a finalist alongside Houston's Zack Greinke and Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel. Acquired from the Minnesota Twins mid-season, Berríos flashed his glove on comebackers and took control of infield flies soon after joining the Jays. He recorded five defensive runs saved in 2021.

For the second year in a row, Gurriel Jr. was named a Gold Glove finalist despite recording negative defensive value, per FanGraphs. Nominated alongside left fielders Randy Arozarena and Andrew Benintendi, Gurriel Jr. finished fourth among all outfielders in the American League with 13 outfield assists in 2021.

Second basemen Marcus Semien was named a finalist alongside Kansas City's Whit Merrifield and Los Angeles' David Fletcher.

Prior to 2021, Semien had played less than 250 innings at second base, fielding nearly 7000 innings at his traditional shortstop position. While Semien maintained he saw himself as a shortstop all season and reiterated his belief at the end of the year, the 31-year-old's success at the plate and in the field at second was undeniable this season. He led all second basemen in UZR and FanGraphs defensive value, nudging out fellow finalist Merrifield in both statistics.

Winners of the Gold Glove Awards will be named after the conclusion of the World Series, on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET.