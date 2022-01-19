Skip to main content
Moreno Leads 3 Blue Jays on Baseball America's 2022 Top 100 Prospects List

Moreno Leads 3 Blue Jays on Baseball America's 2022 Top 100 Prospects List

Gabriel Moreno enters 2022 as the No. 7 prospect in baseball on Baseball America's newest top prospect list

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gabriel Moreno enters 2022 as the No. 7 prospect in baseball on Baseball America's newest top prospect list

The Blue Jays drew from their prospect depth last year, trading two ranked youngsters to the Minnesota Twins for the now-extended starter José Berríos.

Losing Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson was a shot to Toronto's top-prospect depth, but the Blue Jays still have top talent in their minor leagues. In Baseball America's 2022 Top 100 Prospects list, the Jays have three prospects, including the No. 7 prospect and second-ranked catcher, Gabriel Moreno:

No. 7 C Gabriel Moreno

If not for No. 1 prospect and Baltimore backstop Adley Rutschman, Moreno would be the top catching prospect in all of baseball. Despite a thumb injury in 2021, Moreno flashed his 70-grade hit tool and carried his Double A success (1.092 OPS) into the Arizona Fall League (.904 OPS), and 18 games at the Venezuelan Winter League (.758 OPS).

Moreno has "premium hitting ability, growing power and plus defense behind the plate," according to BA's scouting report.

Toronto's top prospect is currently participating in offseason workouts at the Alex Salazar Academy in Venezuela alongside Ronald Acuña Jr. and other top MLB and minor league players.

No. 62 P Nate Pearson

In 2021, Pearson struggled with an undiagnosed sports hernia, pitched just 45.2 innings across Triple A and the MLB, and lasted 2.1 innings in his lone MLB start.

Recommended Articles

"He still has some work to do, but the sky’s the limit,” Manager Charlie Montoyo said after Pearson was optioned to Triple-A last year.

After identifying the hernia and working back to health, Pearson returned to the big leagues as a reliever for the September playoff pitch and succeeded in brief appearances. The righty grew stronger as his second 2021 big league stint lengthened, finishing the season with five-straight scoreless outings and nine strikeouts in his final six innings.

The Blue Jays plan on using Pearson in a multi-inning role for 2022, but it's not yet clear if he will begin in the bullpen, rotation, or Buffalo.

No. 75 INF Orelvis Martinez

Toronto's fastest rising infield prospect, Martinez posted an .895 OPS across two minor league levels in 2021. The 19-year-old earned a mid-season promotion after slapping 19 homers and posting a .942 OPS in Single A over his first 71 games.

In a recent interview with Future Blue Jays, Joe Sclafani, Toronto's assistant player development director, lauded Martinez's adjustment to the challenge of two new minor league levels. 

"He got up [to High A] and initially struggled a little bit," Sclafani said. "But right as he was really starting to figure it out and got hot, he unfortunately ended the year with a little bit of an injury, but he’s good."

Martinez drops 13 spots from his September 2021 ranking, and infielder Jordan Groshans (No. 74 in September) has fallen out of the top 100.

H/T Baseball America, read the entire rankings with scouting reports and blurbs HERE

USATSI_15721585_168390270_lowres
News

Moreno Leads 3 Blue Jays on Baseball America's 2022 Top 100 Prospects List

10 seconds ago
USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Announce 18 International Free Agent Signings

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_6349498_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast: International Free Agents, CBA Implications, and Blue Jays Trade Chips

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_10733882_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign International Free Agent Catcher Luis Meza

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_6390950_168390270_lowres
News

Former Blue Jays Top Prospect Travis Snider Retires From Baseball

Jan 13, 2022
USATSI_16752100_168390270_lowres
Analysis

The Toronto Blue Jays Best Pitches

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Hire Jaime Vieria, Organization's First Female Coach

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_14086237_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Players Told ‘Not to Rush’ Spring Training Accommodations Amidst MLB Lockout

Jan 5, 2022