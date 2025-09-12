Anthony Santander’s Quick Rehab Home Run Could Boost Blue Jays Down Stretch
The waiting ended on Thursday night in Buffalo. Injured Toronto Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander finally took live at-bats. A home run followed. Toronto hopes it is a sign of things to come.
Santander’s first rehab game ended with him going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored as the designated hitter for the Bisons and batting second in the order. He’s not done yet. Toronto wants to get him some reps in the outfield before contemplating a call-up. Plus, his injury has practically derailed his season.
He went on the injured list on May 30 with a dislocated left shoulder. It was an injury the Blue Jays had hoped would only keep him out a few weeks. That was more than three months ago. He developed inflammation in the shoulder’s labrum, per MLB.com, which delayed his recovery significantly. There were times it wasn’t clear whether Santander would be able to return. But now there’s a chance.
Anthony Santander’s Home Run
Santander slammed his first rehab home run in the fifth inning, a solo shot. It was his first home run of any kind since May 20, when he slammed one against the San Diego Padres. He homered on an 81.6 mph changeup as he was behind in the count.
He was hitting from the right side of the plate on Friday and he’s a switch-hitter, which is a hurdle that manager John Schneider said he would have to clear to return. Toronto needs him to be comfortable from hitting on both sides of the plate. Schneider also said to MLB.com that because the Bisons’ season ends on Sept 21, the clock is ticking on whether the veteran has enough time to prove he can contribute.
Anthony Santander’s First Season in Toronto
Toronto signed Santander to a five-year, $92 million deal in the offseason. The first three years of the deal are guaranteed with an average annual salary of $18.5 million per year. It comes with an opt-out for Santander before the 2028 season.
The Blue Jays were hoping that Santander could at least approach some of the numbers he had in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, as he made the All-Star Game for the first time, won a Silver Slugger and finished 14th in American League MVP voting. With the O’s he slashed .235/.308/.506 with an .814 OPS. He set career highs with 44 home runs and 102 RBI.
Well, Santander hasn’t come close to reaching those numbers with the Blue Jays and his long injury absence only exacerbates the lack of return on the investment on the first year of the contract. In 50 games he slashed .179/.273/.304 with a .577 OPS. He had six home runs and 18 RBI. He also had 55 strikeouts against 24 walks. He’s on pace for the worst full season of his career.
The last time Santander batted below .200 was in 2018, when he played in 33 games and batted .198.