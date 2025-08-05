Blue Jays Skipper Gives Encouraging Update on Injured Slugger Anthony Santander
The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as one of the best sides in all of baseball throughout the 2025 season, and much of that success has been due to their elite offense.
Led by stars like Vlad Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette, the Jays have boasted one of the most explosive offensive units in the game all year long.
One of the most impressive things about how potent Toronto's lineup has been this season is that they've remained so deadly despite missing one of their most significant pieces for essentially the entire campaign.
This would be star right fielder Anthony Santander, who has been one of the more disappointing players for the team so far in 2025.
Santander was the Blue Jays' biggest free agent acquisition last winter, as the team signed the former Baltimore Oriole to a 5-year, $92.5 million contract following a breakout campaign in 2024 where he hit 44 homers and was selected to his first-ever All-Star Game.
Toronto was hoping that Santander would bring similar production to the heart of their already stout lineup, but a rash of injuries has kept him on the shelf for much of the season.
A lingering shoulder injury has kept Santander on the shelf since May 29th, but according to Blue Jays' beat writer Keegan Matheson, the star slugger appears to be making some progress in his recovery.
Per Matheson, Toronto's skipper John Schneider recently touched on where Santander was at with his injury, and said that the right fielder has been improving.
Schneider said that Santander feels "70% better than he did a week ago," and that they hope he is able to start swinging again soon.
It's not exactly clear what that 70% percent figure is an increase from, but this is still a very encouraging update for a guy who has been on the shelf for over two months at this point.
It's been such a turbulent ride for Santander in his first year in a Blue Jays' uniform that any good news, no matter how vague, is a welcome breath of fresh air.
Still, Santander is still more than likely at least a few weeks away from the start of any sort of rehab stint, and even then it's unclear just how productive he'd be whenever he made his return to the MLB level.
As such, it will be very interesting to see how Santander's recovery process continues to unfold, and what impact he'll end up having in Toronto once he finally makes his long-awaited return to the team.
