Report: Blue Jays Discussing Hosting 2027 MLB All-Star Game

Five Blue Jays went to the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles this season. But in a few years, the event might be coming to them.

The Jays are talking to Major League Baseball about potentially hosting the 2027 Midsummer Classic, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reports. The Blue Jays last hosted the All-Star Game in 1991, at then-Sky Dome.

Toronto's potential bid for the 2027 game would coincide with recently approved renovations of the Rogers Centre. "Significant upgrades" to Toronto's home park will occur over the next two offseasons, Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro announced during Spring Training, with the project expected to finish in 2024.

After Los Angeles hosted the All-Star Game this July, the next two Midsummer Classics are already planned with the 2023 game heading to Seattle and 2026 in Philadelphia. The 2024 and 2025 All-Star Games are "thought to be spoken for," Davidi reports, but no location has been announced.

While talks are currently preliminary, the Blue Jays would have to present a plan to host the All-Star festivities, which now include the MLB Draft, Futures Game, Home Run Derby, media day, and the actual All-Star Game. The proposal would likely need some kind of local government backing, but the framework for a successful event could be built off Toronto's recent hosting of the NBA All-Star Game in 2016.

