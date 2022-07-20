Skip to main content

Report: Blue Jays Discussing Hosting 2027 MLB All-Star Game

The Blue Jays are discussing a bid for the 2027 MLB All-Star Game, Shi Davidi reports.

Five Blue Jays went to the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles this season. But in a few years, the event might be coming to them.

The Jays are talking to Major League Baseball about potentially hosting the 2027 Midsummer Classic, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reports. The Blue Jays last hosted the All-Star Game in 1991, at then-Sky Dome.

Toronto's potential bid for the 2027 game would coincide with recently approved renovations of the Rogers Centre. "Significant upgrades" to Toronto's home park will occur over the next two offseasons, Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro announced during Spring Training, with the project expected to finish in 2024.

After Los Angeles hosted the All-Star Game this July, the next two Midsummer Classics are already planned with the 2023 game heading to Seattle and 2026 in Philadelphia. The 2024 and 2025 All-Star Games are "thought to be spoken for," Davidi reports, but no location has been announced.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While talks are currently preliminary, the Blue Jays would have to present a plan to host the All-Star festivities, which now include the MLB Draft, Futures Game, Home Run Derby, media day, and the actual All-Star Game. The proposal would likely need some kind of local government backing, but the framework for a successful event could be built off Toronto's recent hosting of the NBA All-Star Game in 2016.

H/T Shi Davidi

USATSI_18621376_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Discussing Hosting 2027 MLB All-Star Game

By Inside The Blue Jays Staffjust now
USATSI_18718975_168390270_lowres
News

Mic'd Up Manoah and Blue Jays Shine In 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Mitch Bannon4 hours ago
USATSI_18715558_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Among Favorites To Trade For Juan Soto, Per Odds

By Inside The Blue Jays StaffJul 19, 2022
USATSI_16488215_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Still Among Favorites to Land Andrew Benintendi Despite His Vaccine Status, Vegas Says

By Inside The Blue Jays StaffJul 19, 2022
USATSI_16582723_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Among Favorites to Land Josh Bell Ahead of Deadline, Vegas Says

By Inside The Blue Jays StaffJul 19, 2022
USATSI_18325667_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays 2022 Day 2 Draft Recap: Rounds 3-10

By Mitch BannonJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18710581_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Breaking Down Day 1 of the Blue Jays 2022 MLB Draft

By Mitch BannonJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18710609_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Select LHP Brandon Barriera In First Round of 2022 MLB Draft

By Mitch BannonJul 17, 2022