September 10, 2021
Publish date:

Blue Jays Activate Ross Stripling From IL

Stripling returns after missing one month with an oblique strain. He'll now pitch out of the bullpen going forward.
© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

A familiar face has re-joined the Blue Jays in Baltimore.

Right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling was activated from the injured list and will be available for Friday's game, the team announced.

Rookie infielder Kevin Smith—who batted just .094 in his first 17 major league games—was optioned to Triple A in order to make room on the roster.

Stripling posted a 4.34 ERA on the season, but looked to have stepped things up a bit before suffering an oblique strain on August 10.

The 31-year-old has experience as a relief pitcher and is expected to be a big part of Toronto's bullpen during the playoff push. He'll likely also factor into the Jays' doubleheader against the Orioles on Saturday.

