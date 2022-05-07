Blue Jays Activate Teoscar Hernández From Injured List

The Blue Jays batting order just got a needed injection.

Returning to the MLB team for the first time in over 20 games, the Jays activated outfielder Teoscar Hernández off the injured list following a brief rehab stint in Dunedin, Florida. Hernández missed Toronto's previous 21 games with an oblique injury and will rejoin the team as the 27th man for Saturday's double-header.

In three rehab games for Dunedin, Hernández posted five hits, including two doubles and two homers, in 11 at-bats. He started two games in right field and one at designated hitter. During his six games for the Blue Jays this season, prior to injury, Hernández hit .316 with a .961 OPS and one homer.

In Hernández's absence from the Jays, outfielder Raimel Tapia became a nearly everyday player while Bradley Zimmer, Vinny Capra, and Cavan Biggio also spent time in the outfield. Hernández's return should help deepen a Toronto lineup and bench that have scuttled at the plate in recent weeks, scoring over three runs just twice in the last nine games.

“We’re cold," manager Charlie Montoyo said recently. "I’m not going to come in here and say we’re swinging the bats, we’re not."

Montoyo has remained optimistic, though, as Toronto's schedule softens in the coming weeks. The return of Hernández will also help, as he should immediately spot back into his cleanup spot behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, where he lead the team in RBI last season.