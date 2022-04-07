Blue Jays Announce Gaming Partnership With theScore Bet

Since Monday, Ontarians have been able to legally gamble on single game sports events—and now the Blue Jays are teaming up with a sportsbook to offer fans “innovative and exciting ways” to experience baseball.

The Blue Jays on Thursday formally announced a partnership with theScore Bet, a media and gaming company based out of Toronto. theScore Bet will serve as the Blue Jays’ exclusive gaming partner for the next 10 seasons, per a team press release.

This deal represents the Blue Jays’ first ever official gaming partnership.

“The fan experience is evolving,” said Mark Shapiro, the Blue Jays’ President and CEO. “And this monumental partnership with theScore Bet offers compelling new ways for sports enthusiasts to be a part of the game.

“We are excited to be partnering with a Canadian company that operates at the highest level of the industry and understands our role in Toronto and Canada, to bring baseball to more fans nationwide.”

The deal grants theScore Bet, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, exclusive national marketing rights that extend across all gaming categories including sports betting, casino, online casino, and fantasy sports.

The partnership will also include “various sponsorship elements,” including a branded year-round sports bar at Rogers Centre, immersive premium seating sections on the baseline, and the designation of theScore Bet as the presenting partner of the Jays Care 50/50 program.

MLB initially signed a multi-year deal with theScore Bet in 2020 to have it become an authorized sports gaming operator in certain U.S. markets.

The Blue Jays begin their season Friday at Rogers Centre against the Texas Rangers.