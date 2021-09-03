Blue Jays Claim Jake Lamb Off Waivers

The Blue Jays have been eying left-handed bats all season, and they acquired another on Friday.

Toronto claimed Jake Lamb off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, the team announced. Lamb appeared in 43 games for the White Sox this season, posting a .212 batting average and .710 OPS.

A one-time all-star, Lamb is in the midst of his eighth Major League season, and the Blue Jays will be his fourth different team. A left-handed hitter, Lamb has traditionally mashed righties in his career, owning a lifetime .799 OPS against the strong side of the platoon, with 76 career homers against RHP.

In 2021, however, he's struggled as a platoon bat for the best team in the AL Central. Lamb has a .812 OPS in brief appearances against left-handed pitching and has hit just .194 against his usual platoon opponents, righties. All six of Lamb's 2021 homers have come against righties this year, however, and he still flashed a good eye, owning a .321 on-base percentage.

With Cavan Biggio still recovering from a UCL sprain in his left elbow, the Blue Jays' current third base options have been Kevin Smith and Breyvic Valera. Lamb could play as a left-handed bench bat or a 3B platoon with one of Toronto's current options at the hot corner.

Because he was not prior to the organization before September 1st, Lamb would not be eligible for the 2021 playoffs. The Blue Jays will pay the remainder of Lamb's one-year, one-million-dollar contract. The 30-year-old is eligible for free agency at the end of the 2021 season.