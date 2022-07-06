Blue Jays Claim Reliever Matt Peacock From Royals

The Blue Jays reliever churn continues.

In search of more help for a beleaguered bullpen, Toronto claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock from the Royals, as first reported by Bob Nightengale. Peacock was designated for assignment by Kansas City earlier this week.

Peacock has pitched 10 innings in the big leagues this season for Arizona and Kansas City. He owns a 5.40 ERA and 4.42 FIP in 2022, with 5.4 K/9 and 3.6 BB/9. The 28-year-old made his MLB debut last season, pitching a complete year as a swingman for the Diamondbacks. He posted a 4.9 ERA and 4.98 FIP in 86.1 innings in 2021.

Peacock features a mainly sinker-slider approach with the occasional changeup. His heater sits in the mid-90s, about league average, while his slider comes in around 87 MPH.

Bringing in Sergio Romo and Anthony Banda in recent days, the Jays continue to search for answers in the bullpen. No American League 'pen has been called upon for more innings in the last month than Toronto's. With a 4.85 ERA, Blue Jay relievers have been the sixth-worst in baseball in that time, too.

Peacock retains two minor league option years and can be sent to Triple A. He was DFA'd by the Royals on July 1 to create 40-man roster room for Ryan Weiss. The Blue Jays designated Shaun Anderson for assignment to open up a room on the 40-man for Peacock.

