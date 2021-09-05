September 5, 2021
Everything Comes Together for Blue Jays in Biggest Sweep of the Season
The Blue Jays won 8-0, completing a three game sweep over the Oakland Athletics
Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

They hadn’t swept in over a month. They hadn’t won a series against a team over .500 team in 28 days. The Blue Jay bats were quiet. The playoff odds were dropping.

Then, they played the Oakland Athletics.

In a weekend where nearly everything went right, Sunday was a highlight reel for the Blue Jays. Big Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hits, Marcus Semien homers, an offensive explosion, and a dominant Robbie Ray start, for good measure. Most importantly, Sunday was a win, capping off a sweep in Toronto’s biggest series of the season so far.

"We haven’t really had everything clicking at the same time many times," manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game. "For this series it was."

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. raised his glove to acknowledge the right-field fans screaming “we love you, Lourdes,” as he returned to his defensive position at the top of the third. The cheers came a half-inning after Gurriel smashed open the ballgame with his latest clutch hit.

The Rogers Centre crowd erupted as the ball struck the Sobeys sign in right field, bouncing out into the outfield as Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette broke from their respective bases. The runners rounded third with the ball still dribbling along the turf, and Gurriel rolled into third to open the scoring. Six runs later, Toronto posted their third eight-plus run effort of the three-game series.

The offensive showcase was draped over the backdrop of the latest dominant Ray start. Ray’s arms swung with swagger as Matt Chapman slashed over a diving slider in the first inning. Chapman nodded in respect as Ray walked off the mound with a one-two-three opening frame. The Athletics didn’t get their first hit until the fifth inning.

“When we hit like this and we don’t give up runs it leads to a lot of wins," Bichette said.

Ray finished after 6.2 innings pitched, allowing no runs, one hit, and striking out 10 Athletics. Ray hasn't let up more than two runs in his last seven starts, the gems are becoming expected.

For just the second time in Ray’s last nine starts, Toronto’s offense provided him with more than five runs of support. Fittingly so, to end a weekend of team success, pitching, defense, and hitting all came together for a rare complete win. It’s a convergence the Jays will need to carry forward for any chance at a September run.

“It definitely is a momentum swing in our favor," Ray said. "Today we just capped it off.”

The Blue Jays swept the most important series of their season on Sunday, but from here on out, every new series raises the bar.

“We’re confident," Bichette said. "But we gotta keep on working.”

