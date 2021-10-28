Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAnalysisProspectsVideo
    Search
    Report: Blue Jays Deny Mets Permission To Speak To Mark Shapiro For President Role
    Publish date:

    Report: Blue Jays Deny Mets Permission To Speak To Mark Shapiro For President Role

    Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro recently signed a five year extension with Toronto
    Author:

    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    Mark Shapiro will not be the next President of Baseball Operations for the New York Mets. Who will, though, is not yet clear.

    The Toronto Blue Jays denied the Mets permission to speak to Shapiro, club President and CEO, the New York Post reported Wednesday, according to an industry source.

    The Post piece, written by Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman, and Mike Puma, states it was "extremely unlikely" Shapiro would have left Toronto anyway, considering his recent five-year extension, the success of the on-field product, and the President's desire to renovate or build a new ballpark in Toronto.

    Recommended Articles

    "Teams often issue a formal denial of permission even if it knows the employee won’t leave," the story says.

    Even with unrest in the Blue Jays ownership group, which would directly impact Shapiro's day-to-day as liaison between management and ownership, it appears the CEO is set to stay with the Blue Jays for the foreseeable future. 

    "While I'm incredibly proud of our team on and off the field, and while I feel confident that we have a lot to build on from this season, I'm left with one feeling: and that's bitterness," Shapiro said in his post-season press conference last week. "The fact that we're not playing right now leaves me more determined."

    Shapiro identified several long-term projects when talking to the media last week, citing improvements to Rogers Centre or construction of a stadium as "a long-term issue that has been put on hold due to the pandemic." Stadium construction is the "biggest capital project left for the Blue Jays," Shapiro said, speaking to his future vision for the franchise.

    The Mets' interest in Shapiro was not singular, as New York's extensive search to fill the open executive position has been heavily publicized. Brewers GM Matt Arnold, Dodgers assistant GM Brandon Gomes, and Cardinals GM Mike Girsch are also all "out of the picture" in the Mets president of baseball operations search, despite interest from New York, the Post reports.

    USATSI_13087494_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Blue Jays Deny Mets Permission To Speak To Mark Shapiro

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_17017726_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    Blue Jays Connections Run Deep With World Series Bound Atlanta Braves

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_16499483_168390270_lowres
    News

    José Ramírez Trade, Arizona Fall League Update, and Other Blue Jays Notes

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_10661047_168390270_lowres
    News

    Takeaways From Mark Shapiro's Blue Jays Offseason Press Conference

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16878747_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    Best Hair, Hottest Prospect, Best Bromance and other 2021 Toronto Blue Jays Superlatives

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16694391_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    Deciphering the Legacy of the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_12459392_168390270_lowres
    News

    Takeaways From Ross Atkins' Final 2021 Blue Jays Press Conference

    Oct 6, 2021
    USATSI_11592899_168390270_lowres
    News

    Blue Jays Send Top Prospects Moreno, Jimenez to Arizona Fall League

    Oct 6, 2021