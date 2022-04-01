Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Extend Manager Charlie Montoyo Through 2023

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed manager Charlie Montoyo to a contract extension, per a report

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The skipper stays.

The Blue Jays extended manager Charlie Montoyo, keeping the skipper with the Blue Jays through at least 2023, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. Montoyo's deal, which was set to expire after the 2022 season, adds an additional guaranteed year with two club options for 2024 and 2025, Davidi reports.

Montoyo was hired in October 2018, signing a three-year contract through 2021. After an expanded playoff appearance during the shortened 2020 season, Montoyo's club option for 2022 was picked up. Through three seasons, Montoyo's managerial record is 190-194 with an AL Manager of the Year nomination in 2020.

“Charlie has been awesome. He’s really done a great job,” Toronto GM Ross Atkins told Keegan Matheson after the 2020 season. “He brought a group together. He’s been tough. He’s been great with his preparation and all of his leadership on so many fronts. I can’t say enough positive [things] about him.”

Montoyo joined Toronto after nearly 20 years of coaching in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The 56-year-old worked his way up from Rookie League to the Durham Bulls Triple A manager position and earned a spot as bench coach on the big league staff.

H/T Shi Davidi, Rob Longley, Keegan Matheson 

