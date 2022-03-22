Blue Jays' Springer Bringing 'Smarter' Approach Into 2022 Season

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A lot has been made of George Springer’s absence in spring games so far, but fear not—the Blue Jays center fielder is feeling just fine.

In his first at-bat of the pre-season campaign, Springer sat back and rapped a groundball single through the right side of the infield. That was just the start of the onslaught, as Toronto plated three runs in the first inning in front of an upbeat TD Ballpark crowd.

At this point in his career, Springer has earned the right to dictate his reps in spring games, but he said he doesn’t try to control his playing time—that’s up to manager Charlie Montoyo.

“I just do what I'm told,” Springer said. “[If Montoyo] says I'm gonna play the outfield, I go. Obviously the goal is to be ready for April 8.”

It became a running joke last season when Montoyo constantly updated the media about Springer’s injury by telling everyone he “ran the bases well today.” But Springer actually ran well Tuesday, at one point diving into home plate to score a run.

“I'm trying to just be smarter in general,” Springer said, “understanding my body or knowing when to use 100%, and when not to.”

In his second at-bat, he busted down the line to beat out an infield squibber, and the 32-year-old also played center field without issue.

Toronto’s lineup stole the show in Tuesday’s 9-2 beatdown of the Yankees, where Blue Jays hitters showed they can be just as deadly as last year’s team that led the AL in home runs, even without Marcus Semien, who signed in Texas this winter.

“It's up to guys to step up and not try to be Marcus, but understanding who we are as a team and just go out and play,” Springer said.

Cavan Biggio—an important part of Toronto’s revamped lineup—made his spring debut Tuesday, sporting a padded black arm sleeve. The 26-year-old fought through a left elbow sprain this offseason, and while that ailment delayed his spring season, he looked sharp in his first at-bat.

Biggio fell 0-2 quickly, but managed to get the barrel on a Braden Bristo slider and dump an RBI single to shallow right center. He swiped second base easily a few pitches later, and then ripped another single in his second at-bat. Overall, a good showing for the second baseman.

Other notes

Matt Chapman left the game in the fourth inning after a collision at third base. He walked off the field in good spirits, and his injury was considered a “lacerated” forearm that won’t require stitches.

Reliever Yimi García and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno are both dealing with visa issues, preventing their trip to spring training. García is expected to arrive sooner than Moreno, per Montoyo, and could still be ready for Opening Day.