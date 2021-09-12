Blue Jays Go Berserk in Historic 7th Inning to Sweep Orioles Doubleheader

After being no-hit through six, Toronto hit four homers and scored 11 runs in the seventh inning to sweep the twin bill versus the Orioles.

When you're hot, you're hot.

After George Springer's heroic homer capped off an improbable seventh inning comeback in the first game of Saturday's twin bill, it seemed impossible Toronto do something more remarkable.

In the 11-1 win, they did.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke Orioles' starter Keegan Akin's no-hitter with a sharp single to leadoff the seventh, then Bo Bichette called game.

The Jays' shortstop took Akin's changeup and roasted it into the Camden Yards seats in left field, flipping the script and turning a one-run deficit into a lead of equal value.

But with all that pent-up no-hitter rage boiling for six full innings, Toronto wasn't about to stop there. Not even close. The club's offense absolutely unloaded in one of the most outrageous innings in Blue Jays history.

Bichette's homer was just the tip of the iceberg, as the Blue Jays bat around, recorded a single-inning franchise-record-tying 11 hits—six in a row at one point—and finished the frame with 11 runs scored, tying another franchise record.

Alejandro Kirk homered, Marcus Semien homered, Teoscar Hernández homered—heck, if the Blue Jays' mascot took a bat and walked to the plate he might've gone yard too. Bichette and Guerrero Jr. each had two hits in the seventh, before Breyvic Valera flied out to center for the second time to end the inning.

All told, Baltimore used three different pitchers and Toronto sent 16 men to the plate in a half-inning that lasted over 32 minutes.

It was a perplexing day of Blue Jays baseball, where both games followed similar recipes: underperform the entire game, then go berserk in the game's final moments. The baseball gods have played cruel jokes on the Jays for large parts of the season, but now it appears Toronto has finally gained some favor.

With the sweep of the doubleheader, the Blue Jays have won 13 of their last 15 and have leapfrogged the Yankees by a half-game for the second AL wild-card spot.