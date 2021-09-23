Blue Jays Put Additional Seats on Sale, Push For Expanded Rogers Centre Capacity

The Blue Jays have put additional seats on sale for final home series against the Orioles and Yankees

The Blue Jays are looking to build on their home-field advantage.

With 10 games left in the season, and one final six-game homestand, the Toronto Blue Jays have put additional tickets on sale for the final two home series at Rogers Centre. The tickets, per a Blue Jays release, are proactively released in hopes the franchise receives approval for an increase in ballpark capacity in the coming days.

"We have been working closely with the Premier’s office," the release read. "The Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Minister MacLeod’s office on increasing ballpark capacity safely, in line with all public health protocols."

Since returning to Toronto in July, the Blue Jays have been playing under a 15,000 fan capacity at Rogers Centre, but the new ticket releases for the final New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles series provide additional seating options in the 500 level.

If government capacity regulations do not change, per the team, "impacted ticket purchasers" will be informed and their ticket purchases will be canceled and refunded. For the first home game of the final homestand, ticket prices range from as low as $18 (in the 500 level) to over $90.

Playing in three home parks in two countries this season, the Blue Jays have had the second-lowest average home attendance in baseball this year. Averaging 8,551 fans per home game, the Blue Jays hope an expanded capacity for the final home games of the season, and potentially into the postseason, will help "create the home-field advantage that our fans and team deserve down the stretch."