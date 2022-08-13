'He's Frustrated': José Berríos' Inconsistent Season Continues Against Guardians

When Ross Atkins sat at a Rogers Centre podium in December after signing José Berríos to a seven-year extension, the Blue Jays GM specifically applauded one of the pitcher's on-field traits: Consistency.

"He's been as consistent as any professional athlete in the world," Atkins said at the time.

At the time, Atkins was justified in his praise. Berríos had been one of baseball's most reliable hurlers, taking the ball every five days and posting an ERA between 3.5 and 4.0 in each of his previous five seasons. But in 2022, Berríos has been anything but consistent.

"He's frustrated, he's working his ass off, he's trying hard," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "Hopefully the next one's better, but yeah, it's frustrating when it's kinda been the same theme over and over."

Berríos' months this year have ping-ponged between the solid and struggle—4.13 ERA in April, 7.01 May, 6.28 June, 3.0 July. And now, a rough start to August. Following up a string of solid starts last month, Berríos allowed five runs in Minnesota last week and left with eight runs charged to his name against the Guardians on Friday.

"I don't feel happy right now, the way I've been throwing my last two starts," Berríos said. "I'm a competitive guy, I want to go out there and do well, so I don't feel happy."

Berríos soared through the opening frames against the Guardians, facing the minimum through his first seven batters. But then, with an Austin Hedges hit-by-pitch in the third, an unraveling began. Six of the next seven Cleveland hitters reached base, with the Guardians hitting around and posting a five spot in the third.

The Guardians caught some luck in the frame—a bunt single and some grounders finding holes—but they had their loud contact too. Canadian slugger Josh Naylor blasted a homer in the third and, an inning later, José Ramírez scooped a pitch off his shoelaces and punched a three-run homer into left field to further extend Cleveland's lead.

"It's kinda been the theme for him," Schneider said. "When he does miss, he's not getting off the hook."

Berríos, pitching coach Pete Walker, and the Blue Jays staff have been adjusting and tweaking all season to get the hurler back to his previous form. He's moved on the mound, changed his routine between starts, and altered his delivery. After months of inconsistency, it looked like Berríos figured it out in July. He didn't let up more than three earned runs in any outing, hitters hit just .248 against him in the month, and he looked much like the dominant front-of-rotation arm he's been his entire career. But in August, the rollercoaster continues.

"It's been an outlier year for him," Schneider said.

After Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman, Toronto's rotation doesn't have many sure things. In the playoffs, the Jays will need at least one more reliable starter after the pair of co-aces, and they'll need more than that to even get to October.

Berríos is certainly capable of being that guy. He's been that for the last five years, and has even flashed the dominance at times this season. But, for the first time in his career, Berríos is without that trait that Atkins lauded eight months ago: Consistency.

"Hopefully he just turns it around," Schneider said. "He's a guy we're going to bank on, not only just this year but going forward for a lot of years. We have confidence he's going to get it figured out."