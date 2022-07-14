'John Schneider Dynasty' Begins With Needed Blue Jays Win

John Schneider had acted the part of big league manager before.

He filled in for Charlie Montoyo twice in 2021, when the Blue Jays now-ex skipper was suspended. But on Wednesday against the Phillies, it was the real thing.

A few hours after Schneider was named interim manager, replacing the fired Montoyo, the new skipper was showered with "a little bit of everything" in celebration of his first win. It was an important win for Schneider, who entered the post-game press conference cleaning off beer, shaving cream, powder, and other unknown substances, but it was also an important victory for the team.

"It was kind of a cool stepping stone for me, and it was obviously a great series for the guys," Schneider said. "So just pretty cool night."

Wednesday's win earned Toronto their first consecutive Ws this month, their first series win since late June against the Red Sox, and the first sweep in 13 series. To start off July, the Jays rattled off a 3-9 record. They dropped series against the Rays, A's, and Mariners; fell to the brink of the playoff picture, and the slide started to cost people jobs.

But on Wednesday, with Schneider at the helm for the first time, the Jays looked right—like the team people expected. At least for a day, the Schneider Era contained the mashing Toronto offense, the deep and strong pitching, and the wins many expected.

For a team that's lacked consistent starting pitching for weeks, Ross Stripling delivered exactly that on Wednesday. He was perfect first time through the order, allowed just one hit the next go, and earned a rare shot at a third trip. A Bo Bichette error and Bryson Stott homer represented Philly's first (and only) damage of the night, but Schneider left Stripling out there to finish the seventh frame. The starter completed his longest outing of the season with just two hits against and no earned runs.

"Really can't say enough about Strip," Schneider said. "He's been a stabilizing force for us since Ryu's been out and he was dialed from the start."

The Jays had the luxury of their starter working deep because of a cushion on the scoreboard. Before Wednesday, the Blue Jays won just one of their last 15 games by more than three runs. On Wednesday, they had a six-run lead before stretch time.

Raimel Tapia started things off with a manufactured run in the third, and then the boppers showed up next inning. An Alejandro Kirk single sandwiched between Teoscar Hernández and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers broke things open, saddling Philly starter Zack Wheeler with his second-worst start of the season.

Guerrero Jr. entered Wednesday with one homer in his last 15 games and had a .714 OPS in July. A year after finishing second in AL MVP voting, Guerrero's 2022 has been "up and down," Schneider said before the contest, but the first basemen knows he's one of the best players in the world and Toronto's new manager didn't want to put any added pressure on him, he said.

"We're looking forward to Vladdy being himself," Schneider said before the game.

Schneider's relationship with Guerrero and the rest of Toronto's young core is one of the reasons he's now tasked with righting the ship. He's climbed Toronto's minor-league system, as a coach, alongside Guerrero, Cavan Biggio, Bichette, and others.

Schneider led this core to wins and rings in the minors and has been alongside them for the last four years with Toronto. He brings energy, George Springer said, and Schneider intends to keep things aggressive and fun in the dugout, the manager said.

Things were certainly fun on Wednesday, with Hernández dancing down the dugout in the home run blazer, showered in sunflower seeds as he posed for the camera, and the party continued into the post-game celebration and showering of Schneider. If the Jays keep winning, it'll probably stay fun, too.

"You want to get the John Schneider dynasty off to a good start," Stripling said. "Right?