Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Earning His Way Beyond Interim Tag

John Schneider thinks about his future sometimes.

He's primarily focused on getting the Blue Jays to the 2022 World Series, but occasionally—lying in bed or talking to his wife—the thought of his baseball future creeps in.

Schneider was named Toronto's interim manager when Charlie Montoyo was fired in July, putting him in charge for the rest of the 2022 season with no guaranteed spot as skipper beyond this year. Since he took over, the Jays have gone 41-25—a 100-win pace—and sit on the verge of a postseason clinch. While Blue Jays management isn't focused on who will be their 2023 manager just yet, they see Schneider as a "long-term fit," GM Ross Atkins said, and Schneider's success in the role makes a compelling case to drop the interim tag.

"He's certainly a long-term fit," Atkins said. "We'll continue to work through that, and feel good about his leadership to date. Whether or not that ends up being a manager is not our focus, not because we don't have the utmost respect for the job that he's done and is doing, but more all of our energy is being deployed towards winning tonight, and the next day."

When the Jays made the switch at manager, Atkins and many players publicly put their faith in Schneider, citing his positivity and authenticity. Those are the same qualities that Atkins lauded the interim manager for again on Tuesday, saying they trust his leadership and decision-making.

"It's one thing to talk about being consistent and always being prepared and always being positive," Atkins said. "And then you get punched in the mouth. That has not affected him."

The key for Schneider's transition from bench coach to manager has been "brutal honesty" the skipper said, helping players understand why he's making the decisions he does. On nights like Monday, where Schneider precariously managed his way around a playoff-like game and earned an extra-inning victory, the conversations are easy.

But even when the choices don't break his way, Schneider is willing to embrace the good and the bad of his interim job. He occasionally forces himself to "take a step back" to enjoy his spot as a big league manager, Schneider said. Just as thoughts of his future creep in sometimes, so does the reminder of how fortunate he is, interim tag or not.

"I absolutely love it," Schneider said. "And I couldn't think of a better place to be. and couldn't think of a better group to be with."