Blue Jays Reveal New Rogers Centre Outfield Dimensions & Wall Heights

The Blue Jays revealed the new dimensions for Rogers Centre's renovated outfield walls ahead of the 2023 season.

Expect some new bounces at the Blue Jays' home park this year.

Toronto announced the exact details of Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions on Friday, and the biggest changes to the Jays' outfield will be closer (and raised) outfield walls and an asymmetrical shape.

“The new outfield not only creates a dynamic and unique ballpark character, but most importantly, brings Blue Jays fans closer to the action,” said Marnie Starkman, Executive VP of Business Operations, in a statement. “It was critical to understand how any modifications would impact play, so where the walls come in, heights go up to offset significant changes."

The complete changes are as follows:

Left Field Line : 328 feet (no change)

Wall: 14 feet 4 inches (previously 10 feet)

Right Field Line : 328 feet (no change)

Wall: 12 feet 7 inches (previously 10 feet)

Left Center : 368 feet (previously 375 feet)

Wall: 11 feet 2 inches (previously 10 feet)

Right Center : 359 feet (previously 375 feet)

Wall: 14 feet 4 inches (previously 10 feet)

Left Center Power Alley : 381 feet (previously 383 feet)

Wall: 12 feet 9 inches (previously 10 feet)

Right Center Power Alley : 372 feet (previously 383 feet)

Wall: 10 feet 9 inches (previously 10 feet)

Straight Away Center Field : 400 feet (no change)

Wall: 8 feet (previously 10 feet)

The Blue Jays' previous home park dimensions graded out as almost exactly neutral, not helping pitchers or hitters in any significant way. Per Baseball Savant, Rogers Centre was the 17th-most offense-friendly environment over the last three years. The previous outfield alignment provided more doubles and homers than average, but fewer triples. With the new outfield wall alignments adding more unpredictable bounces, the new dimensions could favor even more extra-base hits.

"Our team modelled these adjustments, and we anticipate they will create a similar neutral environment while providing a modernized experience for our fans,” Starkman said in a statement.

The exact impact on how the park plays won't be known until the 2023 season starts, but with the right-center field alley coming in quite significantly, it can be expected to help power-hitting lefty hitters like the recently acquired Daulton Varsho and Brandon Belt.

As well, with a lack of symmetry around the outfield, fielding on Toronto's home turf will become harder for outfielders. The Blue Jays graded out as one of the worst defensive outfields last year but made a defensive investment in two premier outfielders in Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier ahead of 2023.

Here is a visualization of the outfield dimension changes, provided by the Blue Jays: