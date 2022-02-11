Bichette Speaks, Spring Training Uncertainty, and Other Blue Jays Notes

In an unlocked baseball world, pitchers and catchers would be reporting to Major League camps next week. New free agent signings would be appearing in new jerseys for the first time, "best shape of their life" reports would trickle in, and the snap of the spring's first pitches colliding with leather would be heard.

Instead, our news of the week comes from press conferences and radio appearances. From Rob Manfred's meeting with the media and Bo Bichette's appearance on SN590's Blair and Barker, here's the latest Blue Jays news and notes you should know:

1. Rob Manfred Press Conference

After an owners' meeting in Orlando, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the media and outlined the state of baseball's collective bargaining talks.

The biggest takeaways from Manfred's talking points were the agreements on a universal designated hitter and draft compensation, but also the gap that still remains on the true core, and largely economic, issues.

The Blue Jays will not be significantly impacted by the newly announced rule changes and agreements, at least not more than most other teams. The Jays have been reluctant to assign a full-time DH in recent years, but a universal DH would increase demand for designated hitters across the league. This could increase the cost of free agent players slated for those roles moving forward while also increasing National League interest in potential DH trade chips like Alejandro Kirk.

In terms of draft compensation, Toronto has been on both sides of the now-trashed qualifying offer rules. The system cost Toronto a pick and international signing money for signing George Springer in the most recent draft and will net them draft compensation for the loss of Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien this winter.

The more immediate impact of Manfred's points on the Blue Jays and all of baseball is the gap that remains between the MLBPA and ownership on other issues, such as revenue sharing, league-minimum salaries, and general economic proposals. With less than 50 days until Opening Day, a delayed season has become a real possibility.

“You’re always one breakthrough away,” Manfred said.

Manfred also announced the ownership will offer a new CBA proposal to the union this weekend. Each successive meeting between the two sides has been increasingly important, but there's no question Saturday's proposal will set a tone for just how prolonged and messy the lockout will be moving forward.

2. Spring Training Not Delayed... Yet

Another important note from Manfred's availability earlier this week is that the commissioner declined to announce a delay to MLB's spring training this year. Many expected Manfred to announce the delay of spring games during his press conference, but it may not come until after the ownership and player's union next meet.

With spring training games set to begin on February 26th, and pitchers and catchers normally slated to report next week, a CBA agreement would likely need to be reached in the next week for a regularly scheduled spring to take place. Though a delay in some capacity still seems likely, Toronto's currently scheduled opening week of spring games is as follows:

February 26th @ Twins

February 27th vs Phillies

February 28th @ Yankees

March 1st @ Blue Jays

March 2nd @ Twins

March 3rd vs Yankees

March 4th vs Pirates

Manfred also said that "major league activities" would not be played with minor league players, meaning that scheduled spring training games would not take place regardless of an unsigned CBA. When it comes to baseball's regular season, set to begin on March 31st, Manfred claimed optimism.

“I am an optimist," he said. "And I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule."

3. Bo Bichette Speaks On Offseason, Father's Role With Jays

Despite the locked-out uncertainty, Bo Bichette's ramp up for a potential spring training has been largely unchained, he told Sportsnet's Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker on Wednesday.

With a batting cage and local high school field, the Blue Jays' young shortstop has been able to get swings in and work out on his own, as well as with teammates Danny Jansen, Teoscar Hernández, and Santiago Espinal. He's also been able to work closely with his father, former big leaguer Dante Bichette, after the elder Bichette resigned from his role as a Blue Jays special assistant.

With Major League Baseball locking out its workforce, 40-man players have been unable to work with team personnel or use team facilities since November. Dante resigned from his position as a team employee in order to work with his son and other Blue Jays hitters.

“The father-son relationship comes first,” the younger Bichette said.

It's unclear if Dante can or would rejoin the Blue Jays in any capacity next season, though Bichette added they'll see what happens in the future.

