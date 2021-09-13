4 Blue Jays Prospects On Baseball America's Latest Top 100 Prospects List

The Blue Jays drew from their deep farm system, pushing in at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline to acquire José Berríos for a pair of top prospects.

However, Toronto's system still holds a few future gems. In the latest Baseball America Top 100 Prospects list, the Blue Jays have four of the league's top 100 prospects:

No. 8 — C Gabriel Moreno

Gabriel Moreno hasn't played a double-A game since June 25th, but he just keeps rising up prospect lists. Four spots up from the pre-deadline edition of the top 100 list, Moreno is still Toronto's top prospect per BA, and the second-best catching prospect in all of baseball (behind only former No. 1 pick Adley Rutschman).

Moreno was recently moved into the top spot in Toronto's system for MLB.com, as well, despite missing time after a hit-by-pitch. The 21-year-old catcher recently restarted play for the FCL Blue Jays, and GM Ross Atkins said he could return to double-A New Hampshire before the 2021 minor league season is over.

No. 57 — RHP Nate Pearson

Toronto's former top prospect is just days away from losing his prospect status and graduating off BA's list, but Pearson remains in the Top 100 for now. After a difficult season featuring undiagnosed injuries, a fall down prospect rankings, and a lengthy rehab and transition to the bullpen, Pearson is finally consistently appearing for the big league club.

Pearson and Blue Jays management have both hinted at a potential offseason procedure to help correct the sports hernia he is currently managing, and the keys to Pearson's 2022 success will be health and development as a starting pitcher. While Pearson can contribute to Toronto's pen in 2021, the reason he's on this list is because of his long-term rotation upside.

No. 62 — INF Orelvis Martinez

Alongside Moreno, Martinez is one of the fastest rising prospects in Toronto's system. The infielder seems to have found his spot ~60 on BA's list this season, consistent with his No. 58 placement on the late-July ranking.

The 19-year-old shortstop/third basemen posted a blistering power pace to begin the year, slashing .279/.369/.572 in 71 games for single-A Dunedin and earning a promotion. Playing in an A+ league with players, on average, nearly four years older than he, Martinez owns a .773 OPS with nine homers in 27 high-A games.

No. 74 — INF Jordan Groshans

Surpassed on Toronto's top prospect by flashy young talent, Jordan Groshans is quietly having a great season for double-A New Hampshire. In 75 games for the Fisher Cats, Groshans is hitting .291 with a .367 OBP and .817 OPS. Groshans is also beginning to flash some more in-game power, with 30 of his 71 hits falling for extra bases.

Also of note, former Blue Jays top prospect Austin Martin fell to 36th on the latest BA list, down from 21 on the late-July ranking.