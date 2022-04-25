Blue Jays Place Cavan Biggio on COVID Injury List

Skip to main content
Blue Jays Infielder Cavan Biggio was placed on the COVID IL ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays placed Cavan Biggio on the COVID-related injury list on Monday.

Ahead of a series-opening contest against the Red Sox, Toronto GM Ross Atkins said Biggio had been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was undergoing testing. A few hours later, the Jays announced the IL transaction, recalling pitcher Bowden Francis to replace Biggio on the roster.

Biggio has appeared in 13 games this season, notching one hit and three walks for a .258 OPS. His last outing came on Sunday at Houston, in Toronto's 7-8 loss to the Astros.

MLB guidelines indicate that the Jays must contact trace and test individuals in close contact with a player who tests positive for COVID-19. Prior to Monday's game, manager Charlie Montoyo said the team was not worried other players would have to be placed on the COVID IL 'as far as he knew.'

Replacing Biggio on Toronto's 28-man roster, Francis brings a stretched-out arm to Toronto's bullpen. The 26-year-old was acquired as part of the Rowdy Tellez/Trevor Richards swap with the Brewers and has pitched 15.1 innings across three starts with the Triple A Bisons this year. The righty mixes a low-90s fastball with a slider, curve, and a rare changeup.

