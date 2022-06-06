Blue Jays Purchase Matt Gage, Move Nate Pearson to 60-Day IL

The Blue Jays announced a roster move before Monday’s game in Kansas City, purchasing the contract of left-hander reliever Matt Gage and adding him to the active roster.

Reliever Jeremy Beasley was optioned to Triple A to clear a spot on the 26-man roster. Nate Pearson, who's been rehabbing from a bout with mono in spring training, was transferred to the 60-man injured list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man for Gage but changes nothing for Pearson, since he's been on the IL since April 7 and will be retroactively able to return in early June.

Gage, 29, was a 10th-round pick of the Giants in 2014. He has since bounced around the minor leagues, eventually signed a minor-league contract with Toronto on Nov. 29 that included an invite to 2022 spring training.

The lefty has been quietly excellent in Triple A Buffalo this season, where he’s operated as the Bisons’ part-time closer. Through 16.2 innings, Gage has a 1.08 ERA to go with 21 strikeouts, five walks, and zero home runs allowed.

Gage has a unique delivery, hiding the ball in his short left-handed arm action before quickly snapping towards the plate. Clearly, that unorthodox motion has been deceptive enough to fool hitters at the Triple A level this year.

Adding Gage gives the Blue Jays a second lefty in the bullpen alongside Andrew Vasquez. Tim Mayza isn’t far off from returning from a forearm injury, though. The veteran will throw a rehab game Tuesday with Buffalo and is expected to re-join the Jays in Detroit this weekend.

The Blue Jays begin a three-game set versus the Royals at Kauffman Stadium beginning Monday at 8:30 p.m. eastern.