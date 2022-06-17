Skip to main content
Blue Jays Recall No. 5 Prospect Otto Lopez

The Toronto Blue Jays promoted infielder Otto Lopez ahead of the team's series against New York.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays promoted infielder Otto Lopez ahead of the team's series against New York.

With a banged-up infield, the Blue Jays brought in some insurance.

Toronto recalled Otto Lopez from Triple A, the team announced Friday, sending reliever Matt Gage back to the Bisons. Lopez is currently the organization's No. 5 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and made his MLB debut last season.

After missing the start of the minor-league season with an oblique injury, Lopez has played 35 games for the Bisons in 2022. With a .225 batting average and .318 OBP, Lopez hasn't quite been at the form that earned him a call-up last season.

However, with Matt Chapman (wrist) and Bo Bichette (foot) both nursing injuries and not going on the injury list, the Jays could use some infield insurance on the bench. Lopez can play second, shortstop, third base, and the entire outfield if needed.

Making room on the 26-man roster for Lopez, lefty reliever Gage was optioned back to Triple A. The 29-year-old made his MLB debut with the Jays this season and earned a 1.8 ERA in five innings with the club.

The Blue Jays are now down to 13 pitchers on the MLB roster, a maximum they will be required to stay at starting on Monday, June 20.

