    December 23, 2021
    Report: Renovations Coming To Blue Jays' Rogers Centre
    Publish date:

    Toronto's Rogers Centre will undergo a $200 to $250 million renovation, per reports
    Author:

    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Blue Jays' home will soon undergo a face-lift. 

    After years of discussion around a new stadium or a massive revamping project, Toronto's Rogers Centre will undergo a $200 to $250 million renovation, per reports.

    The renovations were first reported by VenuesNow, citing an industry source, and have since been corroborated by Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

    Details of a deal will be wrapped up next month, Davidi wrote, with no formal details of the renovations currently reported. VenuesNow's Don Muret reported the renovation will focus on making the "multipurpose stadium more conducive to baseball," and the general contractor in charge will be PCI Construction, with designs from Populous.

    A stadium revamp has been a top priority for Blue Jays CEO and President Mark Shapiro since he was hired in 2015. Shapiro oversaw improvements and renovations to Cleveland's Progressive Field with a focus on social gathering spaces and has been working towards a new stadium experience in Toronto.

    “The biggest capital project that’s left for the Blue Jays to consider is how do we either address Rogers Centre through a significant renovation or a new stadium at some point,” Shapiro said at his 2021 end-of-season press conference.

    After the 2021 season, Shapiro announced that the Rogers Centre would undergo minor upgrades, including a new scoreboard, in the offseason, but admitted a larger scale upgrade or new stadium was still needed.

    "At some point, we've got a bigger issue," he said.

    It appears the issue, at least in some capacity, will soon be addressed.

    H/T VenuesNow and Sportsnet

