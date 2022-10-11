5 Takeaways From Ross Atkins' Offseason Blue Jays Press Conference

Ross Atkins was at the Rogers Centre podium just days ago discussing the Blue Jays' playoff chances. On Tuesday, he returned with a slightly different topic du jour.

This time, the Blue Jays' General Manager had no games to preview. Instead, he had a season to dissect and a winter to prelude, discussing Toronto's early playoff exit and how he, and the organization, will tackle the upcoming offseason.

Here are five takeaways and key notes from Atkins' Tuesday press conference:

1. The Manager

Before trades begin and signings start, the first decision the Blue Jays will have to make is if John Schneider returns as the team's manager.

Schneider took over as interim manager from Charlie Montoyo in July and led the Jays to a 46-28 record, a 100-win pace down the stretch. The Jays will take more time to work through the process of hiring a full-time manager, Atkins said, though Schneider remains an obvious candidate.

"I think it will be very difficult for us to find better than John Schneider," Atkins said.

2. The Springer Injuries

George Springer's 2022 season came to an end on the back of a medical cart, leaving Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 after an outfield collision with Bo Bichette.

Springer suffered a concussion and left shoulder sprain, Atkins announced on Tuesday, though neither are long-term concerns.

Springer had also been battling a spur in his elbow for much of the second half of the season and will see Dr. Meister soon to determine the next steps on a potential removal. The outfielder's elbow was feeling better in the final weeks of the season, Atkins said, and the GM doesn't believe an offseason procedure on Springer's elbow would impact him negatively for 2022.

3. The Winter Needs

Aside from Ross Stripling, the Blue Jays don't have many potential departures that will leave big holes on the 26-man roster. But they do have some clear offseason needs.

Pitching tops the list, with only two 'sure things' in the rotation in Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah, and unknowns in José Berríos, Yusei Kikuchi, and Mitch White behind. Atkins said he was confident Berríos would have a turnaround season after his career-worst year in 2022, but added free agency and trade are avenues the Jays will explore to fill a rotation spot—especially with Stripling heading to the open market.

"We're going to be thinking about all of those ways to improve our rotation," the GM said.

Atkins also addressed the oft-discussed need for another lefty bat in the Blue Jays' batting order, suggesting that it may be hard to improve on the team's current offensive group simply to add varying handedness.

As well, Atkins addressed the bullpen, which has plenty of returning options with established relievers like Jordan Romano, Tim Mayza, Anthony Bass, Adam Cimber, Yimi Garcia, and more under team control for 2023. The Blue Jays GM called Toronto's pen one of the "better bullpens in the industry" at many points in the season (they finished with the 13th relief ERA) but implied improvement is still required.

"We're aware that we need to be one of the best bullpens to be there at the end of the year," Atkins said.

4. The Catchers

One spot the Blue Jays certainly don't see a need is behind the plate. With strong seasons from Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk and the debut of top prospect Gabriel Moreno, Atkins called Toronto's catching situation "as good a position as you can possibly be."

That position is so good, though, that the Jays could use that catching depth to bolster another area of the roster. Atkins said the Jays will "see what the opportunities are there," in the offseason, with respect to the club's three MLB catchers.

"We have to be open to any way to maximize our 40-man roster at this point," Atkins said. "That's clearly an area of depth."

5. The Extensions

Toronto's playoff exit on the weekend signaled another year of the Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. core without a ring or even a deep run. The pair of young stars now sit three years away from free agency, with their salaries set to increase in arbitration.

Locking up some of the core is "definitely a priority" for the Blue Jays this offseason, Atkins said, and there will be an urgency to do so. The GM also added that there "has been urgency there" in previous winters, but groundwork laid in talks increases the likelihood of deals getting done this offseason.

Beyond the two young infielders, the Jays have plenty of other extension candidates. They could approach rising youngsters in pre-arb years like Alek Manoah and Alejandro Kirk with guaranteed money or attempt to lock up Teoscar Hernández or Lourdes Gurriel Jr., two corner outfielders set for free agency after 2023.