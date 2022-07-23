Blue Jays Set Records In Boston Blowout

The runs started coming and they didn't stop coming.

The Blue Jays piled on scores all night against the Red Sox on Friday at Fenway, breaking the franchise records for runs and hits in a game.

In the top of the fifth inning, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. eyed a fastball in his fourth at-bat. He turned on the low pitch, driving it into the cavernous Fenway outfield and scoring two more runs for Toronto. The two tallies pushed Toronto's score to 25, breaking the Blue Jays franchise record for scores in a game. In the four innings that followed, Toronto's bats continued to re-write the record book.

With two away in the top of the fifth, the Red Sox had an easy way out of the inning. A lazy ball skied on the infield off the bat of Matt Chapman was a merciful end to the frame, with the score at 15-3, but the Red Sox infield declined the easy exit. The ball dropped between three Boston infielders and the inning continued—for nine more plate appearances and 10 more runs.

Two innings after setting the runs record, Gurriel slapped a single into right field for Toronto's 26th hit of the game. The knock set the latest Blue Jays record, this time for hits in a contest, beating Toronto's mark from August, 1999 against the Rangers.

After notching the hits to set the runs and hits records earlier in the ballgame, Gurriel added an individual accomplishment in the ninth. Slapping another single into right field in the final frame, Gurriel became just the second Blue Jay ever to record six hits in a game, tying Frank Catalanotto.

Toronto added another team record after Gurriel's final hit, too, setting the mark for most runs against the Red Sox in a game ever (28). They did, however, fall short of the modern record for runs in a game, a mark that's stood since Texas scored 30 in 2007.

In summary, the Jays set the following franchise records on Friday:

- Most runs in a game (28)

- Most hits in a game (29)

- Biggest winning margin (23)

- Tied most runs in an inning (11)

The game had it all. Raimel Tapia dashed around the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam, Danny Jansen bashed two homers, Gurriel Jr. knocked six hits, and Toronto finished with over five times as many runs as the Red Sox.

Friday night's game was over early, but the results will live in Blue Jays franchise history for a long time.