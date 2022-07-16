Blue Jays' Espinal Named to All-Star Game

TORONTO — Before Saturday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider called a team meeting.

One of the first players Schneider told about the meeting was Santiago Espinal, who promised to make sure everyone attended. To everyone's surprise, his skipper broke the news that the Jays infielder had been added to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, replacing Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on the AL roster.

“He just said it and I started smiling,” Espinal said. “And I haven’t stopped since.”

The Blue Jays’ clubhouse went nuts when Schneider uttered the words, mobbing Espinal with hugs. After that, the 27-year-old called his father, also named Santiago, and his girlfriend for two very emotional phone calls.

It was quite the news for Espinal, who arrived in Toronto via trade in 2018 with modest expectations. Espinal, acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for role player Steve Pearce, has quickly carved out a significant role for himself with the Blue Jays since his debut in 2020, all while endearing himself to fans and teammates.

“Since I was a little kid, I always dreamed of being an All-Star,” Espinal said. “And getting this opportunity, it's late, but it doesn't matter.”

This season, Espinal has slashed.271/.322/.394 with six home runs and 37 RBI, leaving him out of the first round of All-Star selections. But with Altuve skipping the game due to a leg injury, the Jays infielder gets this special opportunity he’s worked so hard for.

“Knowing him when we first got him and watching him kind of evolve, I guess you could say it’s a little extra special,” said Schneider, who first managed Espinal at Double A. “But, I mean, just thrilled for him.”

The offensive production isn’t spectacular this season, but that’s never been Espinal’s game. His strengths come on defense (6 OAA, 15th among MLB infielders) and as a consistent contact presence at the bottom of the Jays’ order, where he’s ripped 21 doubles, second-best on the club.

An increase in exit velocity was one of Espinal’s priorities this spring training, as he packed on 15 pounds of muscle for 2022. That has paid off so far.

“I think it started in the offseason with him trying to get better, hitting the ball harder. And he has done that and then some, so just a really cool story,” Schneider said.

Espinal joins Alek Manoah, George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Alejandro Kirk as the Blue Jays’ All-Star representatives. Espinal and Manoah will go as bench players, while Guerrero and Kirk will start the game. Springer won’t attend, opting instead to rest his elbow injury.

As soon as Espinal got the news, he and Guerrero immediately started planning their flight to Los Angeles. The All-Star festivities begin Monday with the Home Run Derby, while the actual game itself takes place Tuesday.

Espinal said he originally planned to stay in Toronto during the All-Star break and explore the city. Those plans will have to be put on hold, though, as Hollywood—and a matchup between baseball’s very best—awaits.

“It’s a blessing,” Espinal said.