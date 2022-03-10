Report: Blue Jays Sign Joe Biagini to Minor-League Deal

A familiar face arrived at Toronto Blue Jays spring training.

After two years away from the organization, pitcher Joe Biagini has agreed on a minor-league deal to re-join the Blue Jays, per Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell.

Biagini pitched parts of four seasons for the Blue Jays after joining the organization as a rule-5 draft pick in the 2015 offseason. Across 309 innings as a starter and reliever, Biagini worked a 4.74 ERA and was a pivotal bullpen piece for the 2016 playoff run.

Biagini was traded by Toronto to Houston during the 2019 season and has pitched in the majors and minors for the Astros and Chicago Cubs the last two seasons. On top of three major league innings last year, Biagini logged 91.2 innings in Chicago's Triple A rotation, posting a 5.5 ERA, 1.549 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9 in 2021.

Biagini joins the Jays as one of a group of minor-league signings and non-roster invitees to spring training that includes P José De Léon, RP David Phelps, INF Gasuke Katoh, and OF Mallex Smith.

A flurry of signings have been announced by teams across the league in recent days as organizations prepare for a minor-league season without 40-man roster players. Established upper-minors or big league options like Biagini could help fill out a Triple A Buffalo Bisons' rotation until a new Major League Baseball CBA is agreed upon and MLB camp can begin.

Per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Biagini has already arrived in Dunedin for Toronto's minor league spring training after passing his physical.

H/T Jamie Campbell, Keegan Matheson