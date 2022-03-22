Report: Stripling Signs One-Year Deal With Blue Jays, Avoids Arbitration

The Toronto Blue Jays got some more business done during spring training.

After signing Yusei Kikuchi and trading for Matt Chapman, Toronto's front office took care of some payroll management. Toronto agreed to a one-year, $3.79 million deal with pitcher Ross Stripling to avoid arbitration, per Robert Murray.

Stripling, who can reach free agency after 2022, was estimated to receive $4.4 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors estimates. The 32-year-old righty pitched 101.1 innings for the Blue Jays in 2021, starting 19 games in the rotation and five outings in the bullpen.

He struggled with command and effectiveness at times but flourished after some delivery adjustments midseason. During an eight-game stretch from May to July, Stripling allowed just 12 earned runs in 46 frames.

With the signings of Kikuchi and Kevin Gausman, Stripling and Nate Pearson both sit on the outside of Toronto's projected five-man rotation. However, with a shortened spring training and pitcher injuries a concern, spot starts and bulk innings will be needed this season.

Stripling, Toronto's MLBPA player representative, became the first Blue Jay to settle an arbitration case since baseball's new collective bargaining agreement was ratified. With the delayed season and lockout-impacted winter, arbitration hearings have been pushed back until after Opening Day. Tuesday was the new deadline for teams and players to file salary numbers.

The Blue Jays have other high-profile players set to enter the arbitration process like Teoscar Hernández ($10.0 mill estimate) and first-time arb participant Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($7.9 million estimate).