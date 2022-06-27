Report: Blue Jays Sign Reliever Sergio Romo

The Blue Jays are working on the bullpen early.

While the Major League Baseball trade market is largely quiet with over a month before the deadline, the Blue Jays have found another way to bolster a drained 'pen. Toronto has signed veteran righty Sergio Romo to an MLB deal, per Jon Heyman.

The 39-year-old Romo was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Mariners late last week after 14.1 unsuccessful innings for Seattle. The former All-Star allowed 3.8 homers per nine and an 8.16 ERA in his 17 appearances with the Mariners. In 2021, however, he was one of the best hard-contact suppressing relievers in baseball, allowing the lowest hard-hit rate in MLB and a 98th percentile average exit velocity.

Romo rocks a three-pitch mix, relying heavily on a swooping slider. His fastball, used 33% of the time, sits at 86 miles per hour, but he's never been reliant on velocity to be effective in the big leagues. Romo has posted an expected ERA under four in each of the last seven seasons, before 2022.

The long-time MLB reliever has played for seven teams across 15 seasons. His longest stint came with the San Francisco Giants, where he recorded 84 saves in nine years and won three titles. He owns a career 3.20 ERA, 1.050 WHIP, and 9.8 K/9.

When the deal is official, Romo will need a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster with a MLB contract.