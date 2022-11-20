Skip to main content
Report: Vinny Capra Returns to Blue Jays on Minor-League Deal

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays non-tendered Capra on Friday, but brought him back on a minor-league deal.

Hours after the Blue Jays non-tendered Vinny Capra, the infielder is back with the organization.

Toronto and Capra agreed on a minor-league deal, FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Sunday. The move allows Toronto to keep Capra in the minors as a depth infield option and keeps Capra in an organization he "felt most comfortable," Murray said.

Capra posted a .782 OPS with Triple A Buffalo last year, earning a brief call-up with the Blue Jays in 2022. In eight games with Toronto, Capra recorded his first career MLB hit and earned two walks in his seven plate appearances.

