Report: Vinny Capra Returns to Blue Jays on Minor-League Deal

Hours after the Blue Jays non-tendered Vinny Capra, the infielder is back with the organization.

Toronto and Capra agreed on a minor-league deal, FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Sunday. The move allows Toronto to keep Capra in the minors as a depth infield option and keeps Capra in an organization he "felt most comfortable," Murray said.

Capra posted a .782 OPS with Triple A Buffalo last year, earning a brief call-up with the Blue Jays in 2022. In eight games with Toronto, Capra recorded his first career MLB hit and earned two walks in his seven plate appearances.

The Jays non-tendered Raimel Tapia, Bradley Zimmer, and Capra ahead of Friday's tender deadline, clearing the three off the 40-man roster and sending them to free agency. The Jays could've tendered Capra at the league minimum salary ($720,000 in 2023), but re-signing him to a minor-league deal allows Toronto 40-man roster flexibility while keeping Capra as a depth option in the high minors.

The 26-year-old Capra has been particularly strong against left-handed pitchers in recent years and can play 2B, 3B, SS, and LF. He'll remain in the team's minor league infield depth mix alongside Otto Lopez, Davis Schneider, Tanner Morris, Addison Barger, Orelvis Martinez, and others.