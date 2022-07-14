Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Springer Won't Play in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

© John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays' Springer Won't Play in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Blue Jays' George Springer won't play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. He'll rest his elbow instead.

Four Blue Jays were selected to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, though only three will attend when the Midsummer Classic begins July 19.

George Springer won't attend the festivities, opting instead to rest his elbow, per The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath. Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.two AL startersare still expected to attend, as is starting pitcher Alek Manoah. 

The Blue Jays' center fielder has dealt with a nagging elbow injury this season and would prefer the rest. Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was announced as the replacement for Springer, who now boasts four All-Star selections (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Blue Jays' George Springer won't play in 2022 MLB All-Star Game
News

Blue Jays' Springer Won't Play in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Ethan Diamandas51 seconds ago
Andrew Benintendi is one of 10 unvaccinated Kansas City Royals players.
News

Report: Blue Jays Still Interested in Trading For Unvaccinated Benintendi

By Ethan Diamandas2 hours ago
USATSI_18692657_168390270_lowres
News

'John Schneider Dynasty' Begins With Needed Blue Jays Win

By Mitch Bannon18 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi is one of 10 unvaccinated Kansas City Royals players.
News

Report: 10 Unvaxxed KC Royals Won't Play in Upcoming Series Vs. Blue Jays

By Ethan Diamandas21 hours ago
USATSI_16700092_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays Hoping John Schneider Can Help Team Overcome 'Collective Setback'

By Mitch Bannon22 hours ago
Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios got 13 strikeouts in the win.
News

Berríos' 13 Strikeouts Help Blue Jays Outlast Phillies

By Ethan DiamandasJul 13, 2022
USATSI_18667779_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Fire Manager Charlie Montoyo, Promote Interim Manager John Schneider

By Mitch BannonJul 13, 2022
Blue Jays optioned Gabriel Moreno to Triple-A Tuesday.
News

Status Updates on Blue Jays' Moreno, Gausman, and Kikuchi

By Ethan DiamandasJul 12, 2022