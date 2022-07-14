Blue Jays' Springer Won't Play in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Four Blue Jays were selected to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, though only three will attend when the Midsummer Classic begins July 19.

George Springer won't attend the festivities, opting instead to rest his elbow, per The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath. Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.—two AL starters—are still expected to attend, as is starting pitcher Alek Manoah.

The Blue Jays' center fielder has dealt with a nagging elbow injury this season and would prefer the rest. Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was announced as the replacement for Springer, who now boasts four All-Star selections (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022).