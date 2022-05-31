Blue Jays’ Tiedemann Cracks MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects

Skip to main content
Ricky Tiedemann joins Gabriel Moreno, Orelvis Martinez, and Jordan Groshans in the latest prospect list.

Gabriel Moreno isn’t the only Blue Jays prospect surging up leaderboards.

Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann cracked MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects List Tuesday, sliding in at exactly No. 100. 

A third-round pick by Toronto out of Golden West College in the 2021 amateur draft, the 19-year-old has rapidly become one of the Jays’ most tantalizing young talents. 

Since joining the Jays organization, Tiedemann has ramped his fastball up to around 96 mph, which when coupled with a devastating slider, gives the 6-foot-4 hurler perhaps the deadliest arsenal in Toronto’s minor-league ranks.

"I don't know that I've seen anybody that's this good at this level," Dunedin pitching coach Drew Hayes told Inside The Blue Jays earlier this year.

Tiedemann began the year at Low A Dunedin, where he dominated his first six starts, allowing only six runs while striking out 49 batters in just 30 innings. His performance was so exceptional that he earned a promotion to High A Vancouver shortly thereafter. The left-hander has continued his tear through two starts with the Canadians—through 9.2 innings, Tiedemann has allowed one earned run and struck out 13.

As Tiedemann continues to ace every challenge he’s presented with, there are still areas that need improvement in his game. He’s been moderately prone to command flare-ups and is still ironing out his third pitch, the changeup, which he’ll need at higher minor-league levels.

Still, as the Blue Jays build Tiedemann up, they love what they’ve seen from him so far.

“He has the stuff to compete right now in the major leagues," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said recently. "It's a matter of just being really consistent with it and building a full workload."

In the latest Pipeline rankings, Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno remains at No. 4; Orelvis Martinez is at 31, and Jordan Groshans is at 74. 

