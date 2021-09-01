Blue Jays to Promote Nate Pearson

Prospect pitcher Nate Pearson will be one of the Blue Jays September call-ups, per reports

Nate Pearson will have the opportunity to finish strong in 2021.

The Blue Jays pitching prospect will be one of two September promotions, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday night. After a season filled with injury unknowns, adjusted mechanics, and one poor MLB appearance, Pearson will return to the big leagues in a relief role.

In his latest triple-A appearance for the Buffalo Bisons, Pearson struck out the side on 13 pitches (nine for strikes) Tuesday night. Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins said all that was left for Pearson to work on was refining command in his final minor-league tuneup outings.

Pearson transitioned to a relief role after he was diagnosed with a sports hernia in the second half of the 2021 season. Pearson was dealing with lingering groin issues throughout Spring Training and the season, but his hernia went undiagnosed despite meetings with multiple specialists.

The Blue Jays plan to return Pearson into a starting role next season but will have him out of the bullpen for the final month of 2021 to prevent strain on his groin. Pearson's only MLB work this season was a 2.1 inning start against the Houston Astros in early May where the righty walked five and allowed three earned runs.

Alongside Pearson, the Jays will promote reliever Bryant Baker, Rosenthal reported. A 26-year-old right-handed pitcher, Baker has pitched 34 innings in 2021, posting a 1.32 ERA in triple-A with 40 strikeouts and 16 walks. Opponents have hit just .140 against Baker, and he and Pearson will provide needed relief depth for a Toronto pen that has been overworked at times this year.