Report: Blue Jays Trade Reese McGuire to White Sox for Zack Collins

The Blue Jays' 2022 roster isn't set yet.

After adding Matt Chapman and Ramiel Tapia in the weeks leading up to the 2022 season, the Jays have made another swap. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Toronto will send catcher Reese McGuire to the White Sox in exchange for catcher Zack Collins.

McGuire will join Chicago after 141 career MLB games in which the lefty posted an 81 wRC+. Though the 27-year-old Collins grades out as an inferior defender to McGuire with comparable offensive production, this trade likely came down to roster management.

The 27-year-old McGuire was out of options, meaning he must pass through waivers to be assigned to the minor leagues. Collins, on the other hand, has an option year remaining, meaning he can add catching depth to Toronto's major-league roster or upper minors, shuffling back and forth without the fear of a waiver claim.

The Jays were initially expected to break camp with three catchers on the MLB roster—McGuire, Danny Jansen, and Alejandro Kirk—but dealing McGuire may signal a shift in the plan. To maximize Kirk's opportunity in the DH spot, Collins could make Toronto's 28-man Opening Day roster or he could start the season in Triple A.

Though Toronto could've broken camp with McGuire on the MLB roster, too, the backstop may have been a transaction casualty when rosters shrink from 28 to 26 in May. Bringing in Collins adds flexibility and stability as the Jays wait for another catcher to push the majors in top prospect Gabriel Moreno, who is expected to start the season in Triple A.

H/T Jeff Passan