Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Trade Reese McGuire to White Sox for Zack Collins

Report: Blue Jays Trade Reese McGuire to White Sox for Zack Collins

The Blue Jays swapped catchers with the White Sox, trading Reese McGuire to Toronto per reports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays swapped catchers with the White Sox, trading Reese McGuire to Toronto per reports

The Blue Jays' 2022 roster isn't set yet.

After adding Matt Chapman and Ramiel Tapia in the weeks leading up to the 2022 season, the Jays have made another swap. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Toronto will send catcher Reese McGuire to the White Sox in exchange for catcher Zack Collins.

McGuire will join Chicago after 141 career MLB games in which the lefty posted an 81 wRC+. Though the 27-year-old Collins grades out as an inferior defender to McGuire with comparable offensive production, this trade likely came down to roster management. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The 27-year-old McGuire was out of options, meaning he must pass through waivers to be assigned to the minor leagues. Collins, on the other hand, has an option year remaining, meaning he can add catching depth to Toronto's major-league roster or upper minors, shuffling back and forth without the fear of a waiver claim.

The Jays were initially expected to break camp with three catchers on the MLB roster—McGuire, Danny Jansen, and Alejandro Kirk—but dealing McGuire may signal a shift in the plan. To maximize Kirk's opportunity in the DH spot, Collins could make Toronto's 28-man Opening Day roster or he could start the season in Triple A.

Though Toronto could've broken camp with McGuire on the MLB roster, too, the backstop may have been a transaction casualty when rosters shrink from 28 to 26 in May. Bringing in Collins adds flexibility and stability as the Jays wait for another catcher to push the majors in top prospect Gabriel Moreno, who is expected to start the season in Triple A.

H/T Jeff Passan

USATSI_16763930_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Trade Reese McGuire to White Sox for Zack Collins

By Mitch Bannon28 minutes ago
USATSI_17939863_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Guardians 'Likely Will Trade' José Ramírez Without Extension

By Mitch Bannon7 hours ago
USATSI_17975229_168390270_lowres
Analysis

3 Crucial Numbers to Track for the 2022 Toronto Blue Jays

By Mitch BannonApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17906824_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Extend Manager Charlie Montoyo Through 2023

By Mitch BannonApr 1, 2022
USATSI_16502067_168390270_lowres
News

José Berríos Named Blue Jays 2022 Opening Day Starter

By Mitch BannonMar 31, 2022
USATSI_16748787_168390270_lowres1
Analysis

How Blue Jays' Saucedo Turned His Darkest Moments Into a New Outlook on Life

By Ethan DiamandasMar 31, 2022
USATSI_16699287_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays to Sign OF Dexter Fowler

By Ethan DiamandasMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17958561_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 5: Shapiro Talks, Tapia Trade, and Roster Battles

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan DiamandasMar 28, 2022