September 20, 2021
Blue Jays to Require Full Vaccination For All Fans, Eye Increased Rogers Centre Capacity
The Blue Jays have announced updated health and safety protocols, requiring all fans prove proof of full vaccination
Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays have introduced further protocols for entering Rogers Centre during the team's final homestand, and more changes may be coming.

In accordance with new Ontario health measures that will be enacted on September 22nd, requiring individuals to show proof of full vaccination to gain access to certain businesses, the Blue Jays have updated their health and safety protocols. 

The new protocols, no longer accepting proof of a negative COVID-19 test, will be in place for the September 28th home series against the New York Yankees and beyond, including any potential postseason games. Any fans who will not be able to present proof of full vaccination by the 28th can transfer tickets to a vaccinated individual, per the team release, or request a refund by September 24th, 2021.

"A negative COVID-19 test result will no longer be accepted, except for individuals with a doctor's note indicating they cannot receive the vaccine due to medical exemptions," an email sent to Blue Jays ticket purchasers read.

Updated Rogers Centre health and safety protocols can be read: HERE

The updated protocols, while keeping in line with updating public health requirements, also come at a time when the Blue Jays push toward the postseason and are reportedly looking at options to increase Rogers Centre capacity for meaningful October contests. Toronto's home capacity has remained at 15,000 individuals since the organization returned to Canada in late July, but the team is "still hopeful for a bump," the Toronto Sun's Rob Longley reported.

Sportsnet's Hazel Mae added the team could be looking for a capacity increase as high as 35,000. The last time the Blue Jays earned the right to play home playoff games at Rogers Centre, attendance regularly broke 49,000, reaching the pre-COVID capacity of Toronto's home park.

H/T Rob Longley and Hazel Mae

