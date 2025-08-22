Blue Jays Veteran Catcher Has Become Integral to Team's Success on Field
The Toronto Blue Jays have received a ton of contributions from players up and down their roster during the 2025 MLB regular season.
That is a big reason why the team is currently blowing away all the preseason expectations. The Blue Jays enter play on Aug. 22 with a 74-54 record, sitting in first place in the American League East. They are 4.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees and five games ahead of the Boston Red Sox.
The arrow is pointing up for Toronto, which set itself up for long-term success by agreeing to a long-term extension with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Locking in a 14-year, $500 million deal shows just how committed the franchise is to winning. He is an integral part of their success and getting a long-term deal done with shortstop Bo Bichette would set them up even more.
That duo has been at the forefront of the team’s success this season, anchoring the lineup as elite run producers. Bichette leads the AL with 157 hits through 125 games, while Guerrero has an OPS+ of 146 with an .894 OPS. Their performance has buoyed the team, but they are far from the only contributors.
Outfielder George Springer has had an impressive bounce-back campaign after watching his OPS+ either drop or stay stagnant year over year the last five seasons. Addison Barger has emerged as a reliable source of all-around production. He and Ernie Clement have solidified third base, which was a problem earlier in the year.
Alejandro Kirk Is Blue Jays Most Indispensable Under the Radar Player
But the one player who might be most important to the team’s success down the stretch and into the postseason is catcher Alejandro Kirk. An excellent defensive catcher, he is putting together an incredibly productive campaign with the bat. An All-Star for the second time in his career, he earned the opportunity to represent the Blue Jays at the Midsummer Classic.
Through 102 games and 401 plate appearances, he has produced a .293/.352/.412 slash line with an OPS+ of 111. He has hit 10 home runs with 13 doubles while driving in 56 runs, with the potential to set career highs in all three statistics. Most importantly, he comes through in the clutch.
As shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), Kirk has been excellent in high-leverage situations. In his last 86 plate appearances in those situations, he has a .354/.384/.456 slash line. When the lights shine brightest, as they will in October, he produces.
Most importantly, he is a respected voice and leader in the clubhouse. At only 26 years old, embracing that kind of role within the team is not an easy thing to do, but Bowden shared praise for him in that regard. The pitching staff loves working with him, making him an irreplaceable player on the roster.