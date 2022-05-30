Skip to main content
White Sox Place 2 Pitchers On Restricted List Ahead of Series Against Blue Jays

The White Sox placed pitchers Kendall Graveman and Dylan Cease on the restricted list ahead of Chicago's series in Toronto.

Two White Sox pitchers aren't in Toronto to face the Blue Jays this week.

Chicago placed Kendall Graveman and Dylan Cease on the restricted list ahead of the White Sox series in Toronto beginning Tuesday, per The Athletic's James Fegan. The pair become the latest opposing players to hit the restricted list ahead of a series in Toronto.

To currently enter Canada, the Canadian government requires individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry. For players not fully vaccinated, MLB teams can place players temporarily on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue service time. Last year there was a special interest exemption that allowed unvaccinated players to enter the country.

Cease, a starting pitcher who recently pitched for the White Sox, can not be replaced on the roster due to MLB regulations, but Graveman's spot will be taken by Kyle Crick, called up from Triple A.

Graveman had a 2.78 ERA in 22.2 innings for Chicago so far this season, signing a free-agent deal with the White Sox in the offseason. The 31-year-old reliever was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2013 and debuted with the team in 2014. He was later traded to the Athletics as part of the Josh Donaldson deal.

Per The Athletic's Twins reporter, Aaron Gleeman, Minnesota will also have "multiple players" unable to travel to Canada for the Twins series against the Blue Jays beginning later this week.

H/T James Fegan, Aaron Gleeman

