Anthony Kay Claimed Off Waivers By Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have claimed LHP Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays.

The Cubs have claimed left-hander Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays.

Kay, 27, posted a 5.48 ERA in 70.2 innings over parts of four seasons with Toronto. He spent most of 2022 on the minor-league injured list and was designated for assignment on December 16 to clear space on the 40-man for right-hander Chris Bassitt.

Kay was the lone piece remaining from the 2019 Marcus Stroman trade which saw the Blue Jays ship their ace right-hander to the Mets in exchange for Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson.

The Cubs will have Kay under team control through 2027.