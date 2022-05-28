Former Blue Jays Catcher Russell Martin Announces Retirement

Three years after his last MLB game, Russell Martin announced his retirement from professional baseball.

The former Blue Jays catcher wrote a farewell post on his Instagram on Sunday morning, indicating he was formally retiring after 14 years in Major League Baseball.

"After 14 years in the MLB, I am officially retiring from professional baseball," Martin wrote on his Instagram. "Timeless memories that I will cherish forever. I had the chance to play for great organizations such as the Dodgers, Yankees, Pirates, and Blue Jays."

Martin played for four teams across his 14 seasons, joining the Blue Jays as a free agent ahead of the 2015 season. Signing as one of the biggest free-agent acquisitions in franchise history, Martin represented the Jays as an All-Star in 2015, earning MVP votes and posting a .787 OPS. In his four seasons and 447 games with Toronto, Martin hit 66 homers and hit .225 with a .336 OPS.

Now 39 years old, Martin played his final MLB game with the Dodgers in 2019. The Montreal native finished with four All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger.