Skip to main content
Former Blue Jays Catcher Russell Martin Announces Retirement

Former Blue Jays Catcher Russell Martin Announces Retirement

Russell Martin played four seasons with the Blue Jays from 2015 to 2019, hitting 66 homers in 447 games.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Martin played four seasons with the Blue Jays from 2015 to 2019, hitting 66 homers in 447 games.

Three years after his last MLB game, Russell Martin announced his retirement from professional baseball.

The former Blue Jays catcher wrote a farewell post on his Instagram on Sunday morning, indicating he was formally retiring after 14 years in Major League Baseball.

"After 14 years in the MLB, I am officially retiring from professional baseball," Martin wrote on his Instagram. "Timeless memories that I will cherish forever. I had the chance to play for great organizations such as the Dodgers, Yankees, Pirates, and Blue Jays."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Martin played for four teams across his 14 seasons, joining the Blue Jays as a free agent ahead of the 2015 season. Signing as one of the biggest free-agent acquisitions in franchise history, Martin represented the Jays as an All-Star in 2015, earning MVP votes and posting a .787 OPS. In his four seasons and 447 games with Toronto, Martin hit 66 homers and hit .225 with a .336 OPS.

Now 39 years old, Martin played his final MLB game with the Dodgers in 2019. The Montreal native finished with four All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger.

USATSI_11028137_168390270_lowres
News

Former Blue Jays Catcher Russell Martin Announces Retirement

By Mitch Bannon42 seconds ago
USATSI_14153255_168390270_lowres (1)
Analysis

Blue Jays Prospect Check-In: Warmoth's New Approach and Pitchers to Know

By Mitch Bannon1 hour ago
USATSI_18365280_168390270_lowres
News

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 13: Blue Jays Report Card at the Quarter Mark

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan DiamandasMay 27, 2022
USATSI_17943822_168390270_lowres
News

Nate Pearson Begins Rehab Assignment in Single A

By Mitch BannonMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18051129_168390270_lowres
News

Cavan Biggio Rejoins Blue Jays in Los Angeles

By Mitch BannonMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18329895_168390270_lowres
Analysis

2 Key Factors That Will Decide the Blue Jays-Angels Series

By Ethan DiamandasMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18329886_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Are Blue Jays Hitters Victims Of Velocity?

By Mitch BannonMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18344970_168390270_lowres
News

3 Takeaways From Blue Jays Series Split In St. Louis

By Mitch BannonMay 24, 2022