Skip to main content
Report: Ross Stripling Signs With Giants

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Ross Stripling Signs With Giants

Ross Stripling has signed a two-year, $25-million deal with the Giants, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Starting pitcher Ross Stripling has signed with the Giants on a two-year, $25-million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday. The deal also reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season.

Stripling, 33, was superb in the back end of the Blue Jays rotation in 2022, pitching to a 3.01 ERA (129 ERA+) over a career-high 134.1 innings. 

There was contract dialogue between the Blue Jays and Stripling this winter, but Toronto instead landed free-agent starter Chris Bassitt, signing him to a three-year, $63-million deal. With Bassitt anchoring the back of the Jays rotation, the fit for Stripling became less logical. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While Toronto could still add a starting pitcher, the 2023 rotation looks solid:

  • RHP Alek Manoah
  • RHP Kevin Gausman
  • RHP José Berríos
  • RHP Chris Bassitt
  • LHP Yusei Kikuchi

USATSI_18631316_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Ross Stripling Signs With Giants

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
Sean Murphy's trade has an impact on the Blue Jays' three catchers.
News

A's Trade Murphy to Braves; Blue Jays Lose a Suitor in Potential Catcher Trade

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
Blue Jays sign Chris Bassitt to a three-year deal.
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Bassitt To $63M Deal

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_19116465
News

Report: Blue Jays Would Need "[Juan] Soto-Type Package" in Trade For Reynolds

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_18237170_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_18631316_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Winter Meetings Fallout: Where the Blue Jays Stand

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_16735991
News

Report: Blue Jays Interested in Reliever Alex Reyes

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_19232314_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Have Made Offer to Andrew Heaney

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff