Report: Ross Stripling Signs With Giants

Starting pitcher Ross Stripling has signed with the Giants on a two-year, $25-million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday. The deal also reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season.

Stripling, 33, was superb in the back end of the Blue Jays rotation in 2022, pitching to a 3.01 ERA (129 ERA+) over a career-high 134.1 innings.

There was contract dialogue between the Blue Jays and Stripling this winter, but Toronto instead landed free-agent starter Chris Bassitt, signing him to a three-year, $63-million deal. With Bassitt anchoring the back of the Jays rotation, the fit for Stripling became less logical.

While Toronto could still add a starting pitcher, the 2023 rotation looks solid: