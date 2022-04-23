Skip to main content
Why Greg Bird Rejoined The Yankees After Blue Jays Spring Training

Why Greg Bird Rejoined The Yankees After Blue Jays Spring Training

Greg Bird was close to re-signing with the Blue Jays after opting out of his contract in spring training

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Bird was close to re-signing with the Blue Jays after opting out of his contract in spring training

BUFFALO, N.Y.— In the final days of spring training, Greg Bird learned he wasn’t making the Blue Jays' big league club. Even still, Bird thought he’d found a new baseball home.

After a strong spring training, the lefty was one of Toronto's final cuts and utilized an opt-out in his minor-league deal to hit the open market.  When no big-league deals materialized, Bird was happy to stick with the Jays, he said, and was set to re-join Toronto's organization as a next-man-up with the Triple A Bisons. Then, his old squad came calling.

“I was gonna go back [to Toronto],” Bird said. “But then this came up. All that stuff happens fast, there was some other interest, but it was really only [the Jays] and Yankees.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

At the end of spring, situations change by the hour, Bird said, and he ultimately chose to rejoin the Yankees on a minor-league deal because of the MLB opportunity. With New York breaking spring camp with 12 hitters, the first basemen saw an easier path back to the bigs. The path looked clearer than sitting in Triple A  behind "an MVP first basemen," Bird said, but he appreciated his time with Toronto, nonetheless.

“I loved it there, I'm not gonna lie," Bird said. "It's a first-class organization, everything they're doing seems spot on. They got a plan, they want to win, they're invested. The whole player development staff was great, everyone was great. I just felt like this was a better opportunity to get back to the big leagues."

With two men on in Friday’s Bisons vs. RailRiders game, Bird turned back toward the road dugout and spun his bat in celebration. Connecting on a second-pitch slider, Bird watched the ball soar over the right-field wall for his second homer of the season.

The first basemen posted a .958 OPS in 11 games for the Jays in spring training, and felt like he got better at the plate, he said. The 29-year-old hasn't played in the big leagues since 2019 but hopes his bat can carry him back—with the Yankees, Jays, or wherever the opportunity comes.

"Thanks to Toronto for helping me out," Bird said, "for giving me an opportunity."

USATSI_17970684_168390270_lowres
News

Why Greg Bird Rejoined The Yankees After Blue Jays Spring Training

By Mitch Bannon18 seconds ago
USATSI_18122569_168390270_lowres
News

Santiago Espinal Soars in Blue Jays Win Over Astros

By Mitch Bannon19 hours ago
USATSI_18096698_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Understanding Zack Collins' Hot Streak at the Plate

By Ethan DiamandasApr 22, 2022
USATSI_18127715_168390270_lowres
News

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 8: Gausman's Gem, Prospect Timelines, and Blue Jays Bullpen Usage

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan DiamandasApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18127386_168390270_lowres
News

3 Takeaways from Kevin Gausman's Masterpiece, Blue Jays' Win Over Red Sox

By Mitch BannonApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18107216_168390270_lowres
News

Report: All Yankees Players Vaccinated for Series At Blue Jays

By Ethan DiamandasApr 20, 2022
USATSI_18115493_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Evaluating What the Blue Jays Have in Kikuchi

By Ethan DiamandasApr 20, 2022
USATSI_16579023_168390270_lowres
Analysis

The Blue Jays Have a Role in Mind for Bradley Zimmer

By Mitch BannonApr 19, 2022