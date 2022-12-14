Report: Terms of Kiermaier's Contract With Blue Jays Revealed

On December 10, news first broke the Blue Jays had reached a one-year agreement with free agent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. Now, the 32-year-old's salary has been reported.

Kiermaier will earn $9 million with Toronto in 2023, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The former Tampa Bay Ray has three Gold Gloves to his name and will play into the Blue Jays outfield rotation next season, likely spelling George Springer in center field from time to time. He could also serve as a platoon bat, as he owns a career slash of .247/.310/.425 against right-handed pitching.

Kiermaier hasn't played more than 125 games in a season just once in his 10-year career, which makes it important for Toronto to sign another outfielder this winter. Michael Conforto and Michael Brantley represent two solid options still on the market.